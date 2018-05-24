All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Allen

First look: Allen’s mixed-use development Stacy Green

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas

Stacy Green, Allen. Renderings courtesy of GFF Architects. 

Allen is growing up. While we’ve been distracted by everything new and shiny popping up in west Plano and Frisco, Allen has been planning it’s own snazzy mixed-used development: Stacy Green.

The 72-acre development, which just broke ground, is located at the southwest corner of Stacy Road and U.S. Highway 75, across the street from Allen Premium Outlets. The development will include retail, restaurant, office, residential, and outdoor spaces.

Read more: A look at Legacy Central, Plano

Stacy Green is designed for work, shop and eat, but also as a place to stay. The property will offer 365 multi-family units, 80-100 townhomes, and 125,000 SF of office space. In addition to living and working spaces, Stacy Green will also have a hotel, entertainment, hiking areas, and biking trails.

Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas

Stacy Green, Allen. 

The Stacy Green development is a partnership between Provident Realty Advisors and Glaser Retail Partners. Meanwhile, GFF Architects and Winkelmann Associates are also contributors on the project.

“We are really excited to be a part of the Allen community and are delivering a project that everyone will be proud of. The project will introduce attractive retail and restaurants to the area and feature open space. We are aiming to create an environment where people will want to come and stay.” Said Provident’s Owner, Leon J. Backes.

Read more: How Sam Moon became a real estate empire

Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas

Stacy Green, Allen

“Five years in the works and we are out of the gates and under construction. Stacy Green is exactly that. A mixed-use development of high caliber restaurants, office, retail, urban residential living, all surrounding the central identity of the project – the green.” Said Brian Glaser, President of Glaser Retail Partners.

“The leasing team has already gathered a significant amount of traction with letters of intent and leases currently working,” said Scott Rogers of DuWest Realty. “We’re looking forward to working on this amazing new project.”

Read more: A look inside My Possibilities Campus for Higher Learning, Plano

Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas

Stacy Green, Allen

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.2K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
1.8K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.5K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.5K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.5K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.3K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.3K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.3K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.2K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.2K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
To Top