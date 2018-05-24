All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Events

Shelby Car Show at LegacyTexas Bank, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Shelby Car Show at LegeacyTexas Bank, Plano

Shelby Car Show at LegeacyTexas Bank, Plano

The Shelby Car Show at LegacyTexas Bank in Plano is always great fun for all the family. Marvel at the cars, eat, drink and be merry. Just wear sunscreen and a hat, it’s likely to be pretty hot.

More than 225 Shelby Cobras and Mustangs will be on display when LegacyTexas Bank hosts the ninth annual Shelby Car Show on Saturday, June 9 at its 5000 Legacy Drive banking center in Plano. This year’s show celebrates the 50th anniversary of Ford’s iconic King of the Road, the Shelby GT500KR.

The family-friendly event is the largest of its kind in Texas and each year draws thousands of car enthusiasts and collectors. Show highlights will include cars from the Shelby family’s private collection, a popular lineup of muscle cars from Shelby American and The Rev, a 60-second rev-of-the-engines tribute to the late automotive pioneer.

The rain-or-shine show opens one hour earlier this year at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Co-hosted by the Shelby Cobra Association of Texas, the free community event is open to the public and will feature music by the Vic Duncan Band, food trucks, souvenirs for purchase and items for bid in the Carroll Shelby Foundation silent auction.

Shelby Car Show

June 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LegacyTexas Bank
5000 Legacy Drive, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
