Havana Summer Nights at The Edge at The Omni Frisco

On Friday, June 8 at 6 p.m., experience the newest kick-off to summer, Havana Summer Nights at Omni Frisco Hotel.

The Omni Frisco

The evening will allow you to take advantage of the sip-and-be-seen vibe of The Edge pool deck and bar, located on the fourth floor. Live entertainment, handcrafted mojitos, and Cuban-inspired culinary dishes will make it an event you’ll never forget.

Partygoers will experience hand rolled cigars for an added treat. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Valet parking is complimentary with the purchase of a ticket. Validation will be at the door.

Public | $35 per person – inclusive of two complimentary cocktails, Cuban-inspired dishes, and valet parking

Hotel guests | Inclusive of two complimentary cocktails and Cuban-inspired dishes with room key (2 guests per key)

Tickets | Must be purchased at door; no advanced ticket sales

Age | All guests must be 21-years old and up

Attire | Casual