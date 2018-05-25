Spotlight on STEM: A Cause-Minded Conversation at Toyota Headquarters, Plano

Communities Foundation of Texas and Toyota USA Foundation invite you to a Cause-Minded Conversation focusing on the topic of putting STEM to work. This free event will be held at Toyota North America Headquarters in Plano.

The conversation will center around STEM education and workforce development. This special panel discussion features experts in education and workforce development with the aim to highlight the urgency of building a stronger education system with a focus on STEM for our region and state.

Read more: A look inside Toyota Plano, the campus and the culture

Panelists include:

· Andres Alcantar, Commissioner of the Texas Workforce Commission

· Michael Medalla, Manager, Toyota USA Foundation

· Dr. Neil Matkin, President, Collin College

· Alfreda Norman, Senior Vice-President, The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

· Monica Egert Smith, Chief Relationship Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas George Tang, Managing Director, Educate Texas

Moderator: Monica Egert Smith – Chief Relationship Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas

Complimentary food and beverages provided. Although the event is free and open to the public, registration is required, please see details below.

Read more: Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement

This event is sponsored by Plano Profile magazine as media partner.

Cause-Minded Conversation: Putting STEM to Work

Tuesday, June 19 | 4:30pm – 6:30pm (registration at 4:30pm)

Toyota North America Headquarters – Sequoia Conference Center | 6565 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX

Valet parking is provided

Registration is required, click here

Communities Foundation of Texas

Communities Foundation of Texas partners with local individuals, families and businesses with the aim of raising the quality of life in our community since 1953. Communities Foundation of Texas provides effective ways to make meaningful charitable contributions while realizing significant tax advantages. North Texas Giving Day is Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual 18-hour online giving extravaganza for North Texas nonprofits that is powered by creative nonprofits, social media activism, area wide collaboration, and of course you!

cftexas.org