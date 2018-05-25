All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Events

Spotlight on STEM: A Cause-Minded Conversation at Toyota Headquarters, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Toyota Northa America headquarters, Legacy West, Plano, Texas

Toyota Motor North America, Plano. Photo courtesy of CORGAN.

Communities Foundation of Texas and Toyota USA Foundation invite you to a Cause-Minded Conversation focusing on the topic of putting STEM to work. This free event will be held at Toyota North America Headquarters in Plano.

The conversation will center around STEM education and workforce development. This special panel discussion features experts in education and workforce development with the aim to highlight the urgency of building a stronger education system with a focus on STEM for our region and state.

Read more: A look inside Toyota Plano, the campus and the culture

Panelists include:

· Andres Alcantar, Commissioner of the Texas Workforce Commission

· Michael Medalla, Manager, Toyota USA Foundation

· Dr. Neil Matkin, President, Collin College

· Alfreda Norman, Senior Vice-President, The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

· Monica Egert Smith, Chief Relationship Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas George Tang, Managing Director, Educate Texas

Moderator: Monica Egert Smith – Chief Relationship Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas

Complimentary food and beverages provided. Although the event is free and open to the public, registration is required, please see details below.

Read more: Toyota CEO Jim Lentz considers Plano his most daring achievement 

This event is sponsored by Plano Profile magazine as media partner.

Cause-Minded Conversation: Putting STEM to Work

Tuesday, June 19 | 4:30pm – 6:30pm (registration at 4:30pm)

Toyota North America Headquarters – Sequoia Conference Center | 6565 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX

Valet parking is provided

Registration is required, click here

Communities Foundation of Texas

Communities Foundation of Texas partners with local individuals, families and businesses with the aim of raising the quality of life in our community since 1953. Communities Foundation of Texas provides effective ways to make meaningful charitable contributions while realizing significant tax advantages. North Texas Giving Day is Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual 18-hour online giving extravaganza for North Texas nonprofits that is powered by creative nonprofits, social media activism, area wide collaboration, and of course you!

cftexas.org

 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.2K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
1.8K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota inclusivity, inclusion, diversity, plano profile, junior league of collin county, pepsico, toyota
1.5K
Business

Exploring inclusivity with Toyota and PepsiCo
1.5K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.5K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim, Carlton Provisions, barbecue, Legacy Hall, Legacy Food Hall, Legacy West, Box Garden, Plano, Jordan Swim,
1.3K
Food

Carlton Provisions brings barbecue to Legacy Food Hall
1.3K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.3K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.3K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.2K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.2K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
To Top