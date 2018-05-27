All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Celebrate National Burger Day with crazy burgers in Collin County

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on

National Burger Day is tomorrow. It’s an auspicious holiday where we honor burgers and all they have done for us. Today, in preparation, we bring you our short list of burgers that are not typical. These are trendsetters, heavy-hitters, who stand out from the crowd because of their outlandish toppings, vegan-friendly nature, or sheer indomitable spirit. Put away your Whoppers and Big Macs. It’s burger day. Try something a little crazy.

The $20 burger, PINSTACK

PINSTACK 20 dollar burger plano food

A new addition to PINSTACK’s chef-driven menu, this oversized burger comes with two half pound Wagyu and brisket-blended patties, double cheese, smoked sausage link, bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, stacked onion rings and black garlic aioli.

6205 Dallas Pkwy, Plano | (972) 781-2695 | pinstackbowl.com

The Spirit of the Hero, LSA Burger Co.

LSA Burger Go national burger day spirit of the hero denton

By Cori Baker

Drive out to Denton for this monster. LSA Burger, a live music venue with phenomenal burgers, donates a portion of the proceeds to the Spirit of the Hero nonprofit. The toppings change every few months to keep people guessing. At the moment, it features bacon, fried mac’n’cheese, onion rings, american cheese, jalapenos.

113 W. Hickory St., Denton | 940.383.1022 | lsaburger.com

 

The Kimchi Burger, KPop Burger and Crab King

kpop burger national burger day kimchi burger frisco

At KPop in Frisco, you can either get huge crab and shrimp boils, or Korean-fusion burgers. Your choice. The famous one here is the Kimchi Burger: Sesame seed bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, ketchup, grilled kimchi, double American cheese and a fried egg.

2575 Main St. #350, Frisco | kpopburgerfrisco.com | 214.430.5170

The Toddzilla, JC’s Burger

Last year, we pitted man against burger. The Toddzilla was that burger. The Toddzilla won. JC’s Burger’s ultimate burger challenge, here for its sheer size, and the fact that you must complete Toddzilla challenge, fries, milkshake and all, in under 15 minutes.

Read more: The Toddzilla Challenge

2919 W. 15th St., Plano | 972.612.2121 || 8612 Preston Rd., Ste. 107, Plano | 972.384.1940 || 335 Central Expy., Allen | 214.495.9090 | 6840 Virginia Pkwy, #100, McKinney | 972.984.1717 

The Impossible Burger, Liberty Burger

liberty burger impossible burger frisco national burger day

Give us Liberty, or give us death. Vegans and vegetarians, rejoice. Liberty Burger is one local places that has the Impossible Burger, a vegan patty that scientists have created to taste as much like meat as possible. This is groundbreaking meatless-burger technology, the iPhone 15 of vegan patties.

3685 The Star Blvd. Ste. #205, Frisco | 469.535.3444 | givemelibertyburger.com

Happy National Burger Day.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.2K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
2.1K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
1.5K
Events

Cover Party at CRÚ with Veuve Clicquot
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.5K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.4K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
1.4K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.3K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.3K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.2K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.2K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott
1.2K
Allen

Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott
Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers
1.1K
Features

The best pitstops to hit when you’re traveling in North Texas
To Top