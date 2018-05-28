Guide to cool off in Collin County

Summer is upon us and that means it’s time for outdoor fun. Plano Parks and Recreation is ready to host any and all at its outdoor pools this summer. They will be open Memorial Day weekend. Hours may vary by pool throughout the weekend and all will be open Monday, May 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Summer hours vary by pool but they all begin Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug 10.

Carpenter Park Recreation Center

The newest pool in Plano’s recreation system, this pool indoor pool offers something for the entire family. From four leisure lanes to a toddler area, the entire family will get the chance to cool off.

6701 Coit Rd., Plano | 972.208.8087 | Carpenter Park Recreation Center

Frisco Water Park

For those feeling competitive, the Frisco Water Park offers The Preston Plunge, a series of slides where you can race your friends. There is also a large fort for children to explore and a lazy river to relax after those exciting races.

5828 Nancy Jane Ln., Frisco | 972.292.6600 | Frisco Water Park

Harry Rowlinson Community Natatorium

Looking to get more exercise? This pool offers lap lanes in its 25-yard facility of varying depths. It’s open during the weekends this summer, and for scheduled classes in the other seasons.

1712 Avenue P., Plano | 972.769.4232 | Harry Rowlinson Community Natatorium

Jack Carter Pool

For those looking for a more exhilarating pool experience, Jack Cater Pool has a new slide this year. It also has a surf simulator, a body slide, and platform diving with a climbing wall. There are also rentable party areas too.

2601 Pleasant Valley Dr., Plano | 972.208.8081 | Jack Carter Pool

Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center

Featuring diving boards and floating amenities, this pool is a nice way to relax during a hot summer day. They also offer swim lessons and family swim. Check the website for operation times.

1701 N. McDonald St., McKinney | 972.542.9718 | Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center

Liberty Recreation Center

If you’re wanting to spend the day at the pool while avoiding waterpark crowds, Liberty Recreation Center has many shaded spots that are perfect for picnics while the kids play on the children’s slide.

2601 Glencliff Dr., Plano | 972.769.4234 | Liberty Recreation Center

Oak Point Recreation Center

After renovations last summer, residents will be able to enjoy all the new amenities available at Oak Point Recreation Center. With features both indoors and outdoors, you’ll be able to enjoy the pool any day this summer.

6000 Jupiter Rd., Plano | 972.941.7540 | Oak Point Recreation Center

Plano Aquatic Center

Are you trying to plan a party this summer? The Plano Aquatic Center is popular for the rentable spaces and kid-friendly features offered. There are a variety of options for rentals, so you’ll find the right atmosphere for your event.

2301 Westside Dr., Plano | 972.769.4232 | Plano Aquatic Center

The Texas Pool

This historical saltwater pool shaped like Texas is perfect if you want to bring your own coolers and food. The pool offers BBQ grills and volleyball, creating a perfect setting for family picnics.

901 Springbrook Dr., Plano |972.881.8392 | The Texas Pool

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center

From indoor lap pools to outdoor water volleyball, the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center has got it all to provide for a memorable pool day. With a party available to rent and a toddler area, the whole family is sure to enjoy a day here.

5801 W. Parker Rd., Plano | 972.769.4404 | Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center

Free Splash Pads

Celebration Park, Allen

Circle Park, Addison

W.J. Thomas Splash Park, Carrollton

The Fields at Carrollton Parkway, Carrollton

Shepherds Glen, Frisco

J.R. Newman, Frisco

Bicentennial Splash Pad at Hope Park, Frisco

Main Street, Coppell

Whether you are looking for exhilarating waterslides or relaxing at a leisure pool, there is something for everyone to cool off this summer.

