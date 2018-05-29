All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Events

Movies in the Park Season Kickoff: LEGO Ninjago

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Posted on
Movies in the Park, Camp Gladiator, LEGO Ninjago, Haggard Park

Image courtesy of the Downtown Plano Arts District Facebook

On the last Saturday of every month this summer, Camp Gladiator will be hosting Movies in the Park at Haggard Park, Plano, where they will be showing some of this year’s most loved family-friendly blockbusters.

On June 30th, the feature film will be LEGO Ninjago. In addition to screening the movie, food trucks will be on site for the optimal movie experience, and visitors are encouraged to go all out with costumes. Roser Martial Arts Center will also host a ninja training session before the movie starts, so dress comfortably!

Read more: The future of downtown Plano

The LEGO Ninjago event will also include a LEGO build contest inspired by the movie. In LEGO Ninjago, our heroes fight villains in some really cool vehicles, such as a robot dragon, a lightning jet, and a water strider! For the build contest, visitors will bring their own LEGO vehicles already built to the movie showing. The three most creative entries will be awarded prizes.

Pre-show events start at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 8. We hope to see you there!

Movies in the Park, Plano

Cost: Free

When: Saturday, June 30th, 6:30-10:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park, 901 E 15th St, Plano, TX

More: visitdowntownplano.com

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
