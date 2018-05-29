All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

The most Instagrammable desserts in Collin County

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on

If you’re looking for a good way to spend a warm June Saturday, these are the most Instagrammable desserts in Collin County. Because if summer isn’t a good excuse to go wild on sugar, I don’t know what is.

Sweet Daze

Sweet Daze is one of the best reasons to drive to Richardson, if only for the “designer donuts.” If that isn’t your thing, there’s also ice cream, lemonade, coffee and tea. But who can turn down a unicorn donut?

3356, 581 W. Campbell Rd. #127, Richardson | 972.707.7295 | sweetdaze.com

sweet daze richardson unicorn donuts

Nerdvana Spirits

Eternal Hot Chocolate is sipping chocolate topped with espresso cake, chocolate ganache frosting and a white-chocolate straw. Press down on the cake and chocolate melts out over the rim. This is what dreams are made off.

Read more: Sugar Mountain sno-cones for you and your dog

5757 Main St. #112, Frisco | 214.618.9732 | nerdvanafrisco.com/spirits

Nerdvana spirits dessert chocolate frisco

By Brandon Hurd

Savor Patisserie

Macarons are beautiful, bite-sized pastries known for their variety as much as their aesthetic and Savor Patisserie’s are beautiful and seasonal. Sprinkles and chocolate drizzle abound, each one uniquely designed by hand. Find flavors like Cotton Candy and Cherry Limeade.

119 W. Virginia St. #101, McKinney | 469.617.7414 | savorpatisserie.com

Savor Pâtisserie downtown McKinney French macarons

Photo by Cori Baker

Berry Naked

Stop by Legacy Hall for an  Instagrammable dessert that actually might be good for you. Berry Naked has a wide variety of popsicles, from chocolate to blackberry sage lemonade. There’s no better balm for a hot day.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | berrynaked.com

berry naked legacy hall plano legacy west

Photo by Cori Baker

 

Sweet Lab

Sweet Lab has managed to combine two things people love, delicious desserts and instagrammable content, all into one. Sweet Lab has raised the bar for ice cream parlors everywhere.

2625 Old Denton Rd. #578, Carrollton

Sweet Lab, carrollton, ice cream, ice cream cloud, toppings, dallas

Photo courtesy of @sweetlab.orchid on Instagram

Sprinkles

Cheat a little at Sprinkles. While their ice cream is amazing, their cupcakes are a little unreal–and adorable too.

Sprinkles Legacy West cupcake dessert Plano

By Cori Baker

7500 Windrose Ave., Plano | 469.969.0171 | sprinkles.com/locations/texas/plano/cupcakes-ice-cream

Cow Tipping Creamery

Cow Tipping Creamery, new to the Star, has very, very unique twist on soft serve ice cream. There’s always vanilla and chocolate, and at least one rotating special flavor every single week.

3685 The Star Blvd. Ste. 201, Frisco | 214.430.5227 | cowtippingcreamery.com

cow-tipping-creamery-frisco-star

Tartilicious

Order these tiny gourmet tarts online, each a little bite of heaven. Proof that size doesn’t matter.

 

Tarts by tart-a-licious. Photography by Cori Baker

Photography by Cori Baker

tartalicious.com

TOULOUSE CAFE & BAR

Classic French Profiteroles: pastries filled with pistachio ice cream, topped with chocolate, beautifully plated. Come on.

Read more: Feeling French at Toulouse

7301 Windrose Ave. Ste. c150, Plano | toulousecafeandbar.com

10 ⁰F ROLLING ICE CREAM

Rolled ice cream is a delicious frozen treat inspired by the street food scene of Thailand. The technique causes the ice cream to produce smaller ice molecules, resulting in a smoother and richer finish.

10 degrees rolled ice cream thai ice cream plano willow bend

By Cori Baker

Food court, The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano 

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
