All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Arts

Chet Tucker’s Flowtography blends poetry and photography

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Chet Tucker, Flowtography, Kelly, Himalayan rosefinch

Colorful Acknowledgement

Feathered fragments of soul ornament the presence of my awareness, the beautiful bliss tinge the ashes of the perished, the cold gray rocks, the ground dust, the matter that stands still before me. Without spirited wings of color, the contrast is but mundane and without the vibrancy of life.

A Himalayan rosefinch hops through the dirt. He pauses and turns his head; he stops to stare at the man behind him. The man opens his hand and the breeze lifts a fine powder out of his palm to swirl around them.

When Chet Tucker, a mortgage broker living in McKinney, turned 40 and got divorced, he decided to take a sabbatical and focus on his two great passions: photography and poetry. The result is flowtography, a new genre of art he defines as “the threading of poetry to photography.” Each piece consists of a photo and a poem. “Both can stand alone,” Chet explains, “but tied together they tell a different story.”

Chet Tucker, Flowtography, Silent Connectivity, Himalayas

Silent Connectivity

The words I’m writing on countless layers of sheets, with charcoal, with ink, with energy that only my mind repeats; they are the pieces of me that I’m learning to convey physically as I’ve learned to speak.

Yet, as I’m translating the streams of letters against partitioned screens, I’m losing connectivity. The striking electricity firing between you and me is blank in the eyes’ soul of transparency, merely a one way street. And without a true presence of communicating with reciprocity, there is no witness to retrieve the harmony of vocabulary I’m attempting to conceive.

However, if we share in the same space where sound breathes, you can feel the happy, the melancholy, the defeat, the victory; you can clearly comprehend the language on the face you see.

Chet Tucker’s Himalayan Series

Chet’s first solo exhibitpresented earlier this year at the Frisco Art Gallery and recently at The Lincoln Experience at The Star in Friscotells the story of a 100-mile trek through the Himalayas.

Read more: David Downs Photography Exhibit To Benefit The ArtCentre of Plano

The high point of the excursion was reaching Everest Base Camp where he spread the ashes of a childhood friend, Kelly.

“He had always wanted to climb Everest,” Chet explains. Kelly’s favorite bird was the Himalayan rosefinch. “Seeing that bird … I believe it was Kelly.” It’s a moment Chet calls “Colorful Acknowledgement” and, accompanied by a touching poem, is part of his Himalayan Series.

Read more: The extraordinary photography of Gabrielle Castaneda Pruitt

For more information on Chet Tucker and Flowtography, visit the flowtography website.

 

 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park biscuit-bar-plano-granite-park
2.3K
Food

Sneak Peek: The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk in Plano
affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
2.3K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.6K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
box-garden-legacy-hall box-garden-legacy-hall
1.4K
Around Town

Legacy Hall is now complete with the Grand Opening of The Box Garden
1.4K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
1.4K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.3K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.3K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.2K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.2K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott
1.2K
Allen

Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott
Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers
1.2K
Features

The best pitstops to hit when you’re traveling in North Texas
To Top