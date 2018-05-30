Plano moms unite against gun violence

Friday June 1 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and this weekend 21 events will take place in cities across Texas as part of the national Wear Orange campaign involving dozens of influencers, corporations, mayors, partner organizations and a series of iconic landmarks in all 50 states.

In Plano, a group of Plano moms who are part of the gun violence prevention group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, are hosting a “Wear Orange” Potluck Picnic at Bob Woodruff Park in Plano on Saturday June 2. The organizers will supply games, beach volleyball and pizza and ask for attendees to bring a dessert or snack to share, lawn chairs, coolers and their beverages. The dress code is orange. The gathering will take place from noon to 3 p.m. This wanting more information can contact Sarah Mitchell at [email protected]

Elsewhere in Texas, in cities large and small, including Austin, Arlington/Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, McAllen, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Victoria a variety of events from concerts to potlucks to picnics in the park and other family-friendly gatherings will bring communities together.

Nationally, more than 350 events will take place on June 2 and 3 for Wear Orange Weekend. All events are searchable via an online map and easy to track by following the #WearOrange hashtag.

Why Wear Orange?

Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013. Her friends asked us to stand up, speak out and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence. Orange honors more than 90 lives cut short and hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day — and demands action.

“Five years ago, a group of friends and I came together to create Project Orange Tree to honor our dear friend Hadiya and the countless others who have been affected by gun violence,” said Nza-Ari Khepra, founder of Project Orange Tree and co-creator of Wear Orange. “Since then, it has truly been an honor to watch this movement continually grow and touch every corner of our country with events and landmark lightings. This year, Wear Orange reminds us that we are an unstoppable force that is well on its way to creating an America that will be free of gun violence.”

Last year more than 500 noteworthy individuals and organizations, including President Obama, Julianne Moore, Kim Kardashian West, Amy Schumer, Vogue, Teen Vogue and Viacom answered the call, making their support for the movement loud and clear. Across the country, nearly 250,000 people took action online and in person at events. This year promises to reach much, much further — the skyline is the limit. Landmarks across the country in all 50 states will go orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Plano, TX—Moms Demand Action “Wear Orange” Potluck Picnic

WHAT: We will supply games, beach volleyball and pizza. Bring a dessert or snack to share, lawn chairs, coolers and your own beverage.

WHEN: June 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Bob Woodruff Park North Pavilion, 2601 San Gabriel Drive, Plano, 75074

About Wear Orange

In 2013, a small group of teens at a South Side Chicago high school asked their classmates to honor the life of their murdered friend Hadiya Pendleton by wearing orange — the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others and a color that reflects the value of human life. They inspired the Wear Orange campaign (wearorange.org), a coalition of more than 500 nonprofits, cultural influencers and elected officials working to reduce gun violence in America. Spearheaded by Everytown for Gun Safety, the campaign asks Americans who believe we can do more to save lives from gun violence to do one simple thing on June 1, National Gun Violence Awareness Day: Wear Orange. Those who wear orange pledge to honor the lives of Americans stolen by gun violence, to help keep firearms out of dangerous hands and to protect our children from gun violence. Orange is the symbol of the gun violence prevention movement and is used by activists all over the country to raise awareness.

