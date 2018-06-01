Bark in the Park at Jack Carter Dog Park

With its dog-friendly patios, parks and ample open space, Plano is a pup’s own paradise. But it takes a village to ensure these parks and open spaces are safe for pets and their families.

That’s why Plano’s Parks and Recreation, Environmental Health and Animal Services departments are teaming up to treat man’s best friend (and their owners) to the city’s first annual Bark in the Park event on Saturday, June 9. The free event is held in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day and will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Dog Park at Jack Carter Park.

This fun and educational event promises a morning of music, freebies, demonstrations, raffle prizes and more, all the while teaching how everyone can help keep our dog parks clean and safe. With more than a dozen vendors, Bark in the Park is also an opportunity to learn about some of the many pet-friendly resources in Plano. From pet insurance and training to safety tips and everyday services, visitors will leave with plenty of useful knowledge and treats for them and their furry friends.

Read more- Rebuilding Warriors: A select group of Plano rescues turned service dogs

The event also coincides with the National Recreation and Park’s Association’s Family Health & Fitness Day. With 75 percent of Plano residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park, Plano residents know firsthand the importance of parks and recreation in keeping their community healthy. Various research studies are confirming that community parks and recreation, green space and time outdoors is critical for creating healthy, active and sustainable communities.

As two new dog parks are slated to open in 2019 (one at the new Windhaven Meadows Park and the other at Bob Woodruff Park South), one of Plano Parks and Recreation’s top priorities is to encourage everyone to be active park stewards, especially when it comes to sharing these areas with their four-legged friends. The fact is, bacteria, worms and other parasites thrive in pet waste and without proper disposal, these pollutants can make their way into our water supply.

“The most responsible thing pet owners can do for the community and environment is to pick up what their pets leave behind,” Chief Park Planner Renee Jordan said. “While June 9 is a special day for parks and recreation, we encourage all Plano residents to experience the benefits of their local parks year round.”

Bark at the Park, Plano

Saturday June 9, 9-11 a.m.

Dog Park at Jack Carter Park

2215 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano

Read more- Sugar Mountain sno-cones: For everyone—and their dog