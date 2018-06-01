Win a Caribbean Cruise

All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cruising the sunny Caribbean with family and friends can make for the trip of a lifetime, and thanks to Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, one lucky individual will receive that priceless experience for free this summer.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters is gearing up for its 3 Day Sale Sweepstakes in collaboration with Princess Cruises, and will be awarding one winner with the unforgettable opportunity to discover the Caribbean onboard one of Princess Cruises’ contemporary ships.

From June 1 through June 30, 2018, entries can be submitted in-store at any of Expedia CruiseShipCenters’ 255 retail franchise locations, or by visiting the contest entry page online. At the end of the sweepstakes period, one winner will be randomly selected to receive a 7-day Caribbean cruise for two people with Princess Cruises, plus roundtrip airfare. Only one entry per person is allowed, but contestants can earn up to ten additional entries in their own name by referring others through the online form located on the sweepstakes website. All entries are eligible to win, as long as they are 21 years of age, have a valid passport, and are a resident of Canada, the United States, or Puerto Rico.

“With their innovative ships, array of onboard options and exceptional customer service, Princess Cruises is a recognized leader in worldwide cruising and we are excited to be collaborating with them once again,” said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. “The vacation onboard a cruise is like no other, and there’s nothing more satisfying to us than gifting someone with a remarkable cruising experience.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the US/Puerto Rico (21+) and Canada (age of majority), including Quebec. Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 am PT on June 1, 2018 and closes at 11:59 pm PT on June 30, 2018. Limit of 1 entry per person; up to 10 additional entries for valid referral on the Sweepstakes website. 1 prize, ARV is up to $5,000 USD. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit us in-store or online at cruiseshipcenters.com/planonorth

