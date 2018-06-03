All for Joomla All for Webmasters
North Texas Pride Festival in Plano

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Photo courtesy of the North Texas Pride Foundation website

This year’s North Texas Pride Festival will be held in Historic Downtown Plano at the Saigling House in Haggard Park. The festival is family-oriented and will include several activities for kids along with various vendor and sponsor booths. Guests will be able to enjoy music, live performances, giveaways, and more!

American Idol’s Hollie Cavanagh graces the stage at NTPF 2017; photo courtesy of the North Texas Pride Foundation website

Read more: What is a Parent? Broadening the definition of “parent” in gay and lesbian same-sex relationships

In the past, the North Texas Pride Festival has featured American Idol’s Hollie Cavanagh and Good Morning Texas’s Jane McGarry. In recent years, it has brought in over 1,200 guests and is only gaining more support. This year’s sponsors include Raytheon, ADT Security Services, the North Texas GALA, Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Attend the festival Saturday, June 9th to have fun and show your support. Visit the North Texas Pride Foundation’s website for more details.

Photo courtesy of the North Texas Pride Foundation website

North Texas Pride Festival 2018, Plano

Cost: $8.00

When: Saturday, June 9th, 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park – The Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Downtown Plano, TX 75074

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
