All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Around Town

7-Eleven delivery comes to Plano

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Posted on
7-Eleven, Plano, 7-Eleven NOW, Dallas

Photo courtesy of the 7-Eleven Facebook page

7-Eleven delivery services are coming to Plano with the new 7-Eleven NOW app. With the app, users can purchase items and have them delivered straight to their location. The app offers a wide variety of products, including snacks, cosmetics, home goods, and beverages, and hundreds more. No more running to the store before a road trip for paper plates or floundering for batteries at the last minute before a presentation.

7-Eleven, Plano, 7-Eleven NOW, Dallas

Get 7 free deliveries with the new app, available for Apple and Android 

Read more: Uber Elevate and the future of flying cars in Collin County

7-Eleven NOW in Plano

Dallas was the first city to test out the app in late 2017 during its pilot phase, but now the program is being expanded to select 7-Eleven stores in the DFW area, including eight stores in Plano. Download the app today and receive seven free deliveries (offer ends 7/8).

Read more: Self-driving cars coming to HALL Park, Frisco

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
2.5K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
2.1K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.6K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
1.5K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.4K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.4K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.3K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.3K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott
1.2K
Allen

Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott
Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers
1.2K
Features

The best pitstops to hit when you’re traveling in North Texas
1.2K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.1K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
To Top