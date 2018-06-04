All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Around Town

Fun things to do during June in Collin County

Stephen Hunt
Posted on

Are you looking for entertainment such as concerts or plays this summer? Perhaps you’re looking for a fun family event to attend. From sushi rolling classes to concerts by Maroon 5 and Post Malone, there is something for everyone this summer.

 

NOW-06/30
Concerts by the Creek
Free concert series every Saturday evening. Watters Creek, Allen.
watterscreek.com

 

NOW-06/30
Legacy Live
Free live music series. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The Shops at Legacy, Plano.
shopsatlegacy.com/

 

1, 8 P.M.
Paul Simon
Legendary vocalist and artist. American Airlines Center, downtown Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com

 

1, 8-9:30 P.M.
An Artful Game of Clue
Play a live game of Clue inside the art-filled confines of the Dallas Museum of Art.
dma.org

 

1-3
Swan Lake
Timeless and popular ballet presented by Texas Ballet Theater. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.
attpac.org

 

2, 6:30-9 P.M.
Date Night at the Heard Museum
Live music, cash bar and food trucks. Heard Museum, McKinney.
heardmuseum.org

 

2, 7 P.M.
Poison with Cheap Trick
Popular glam rockers from the ‘90s. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

2, 7:30 P.M.
Someone Else’s Husband
Adult-themed story delivers bombshell from newlywed’s affair. Eisemann Center, Richardson.
eisemanncenter.com

 

2, 8-11 P.M.
Dive-In Movie Night
Bring your swimsuit and see Moana. Apex Centre, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org

 

3, 6:30-10 P.M.
Night Out on 15th Street
Great food and local flavor on 15th Street. Historic Downtown Plano.
visitdowntownplano.com

 

3, 7:30 P.M.
Third Day
Popular Christian artists. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com

 

3, 10, 24; 11:30 A.M.
Supercontinents
Presentation on ancient Earth. Dallas Arboretum.
dallasarboretum.org

 

4 & 18, 7 P.M.
Free Summer Concert Series
Presented by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
planoband.com

 

5, 8 P.M.
The Illusionists
Mind-blowing spectacular featuring five great illusionists. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

Read more: A stroll through Richardson’s Public Art

 

6, 7:30 P.M.
Shania Twain
American Airlines Center, Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com

 

6-9
The Second City Summer Blockbuster
Chicago comedy troupe. Wyly Theatre, Dallas.
attpac.org

 

7, 8-9:30 p.m.
Bri Bagwell
Part of Courtyard Texas Music Series. Courtyard Theater, Plano.
planostages.com

 

7-7/26
Summer Fun Thursdays
Free family event every Thursday throughout June and July, different activities every week.
shopwillowbend.com

 

8, 6:30 P.M.
Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game
Iconic Maverick star hosts star-studded game for charity. Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco.
dnfoundation.org

 

8, 7:30 P.M.
Ray Lamontagne
Folk/rock veteran touring with Neko Case. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

8-9
Plano Comedy Festival
Featuring Aaron Aryanpur, Jonny Bratsveen, Mac Blake and Josh Johnson along with 40 of the best stand-up comedians in Texas.
artcentretheatre.com

 

8-10, all day
HAM-Com
Largest amateur radio and electronics show in Lone Star State. Plano Event Center.
planoeventcenter.org

 

9, 9 A.M.-1 P.M.
Shelby Car Show
See more than 200 Shelbys at this incredible gathering of cars. LegacyTexas Bank at 5000 Legacy Drive, Plano.
Facebook.com/shelbycarshow

cars, mustangs, shelby

9, 11 A.M.-7 P.M.
“Come as You Are” Festival
North Texas Pride festival includes food, live music, giveaways and more. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
visitdowntownplano.com

 

9, 9-11 A.M.
Bark in the Park
Free family event honoring our four-legged friends. The Dog Park at Jack Carter Park, Plano.
plano.gov

 

9, 7:30 P.M.
Leon Bridges
Popular Fort Worth native. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

9, 8 P.M.
Maroon 5
American Airlines Center, Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com

 

10, 7 P.M.
Styx, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Classic rock. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

10, 8 P.M.
Timbiriche
Mexican Pop music group from ‘80s and ‘90s. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com

 

12, 4 P.M.
Mini Comic-Con
John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org

 

13, 4 P.M.
Dogs & Teens
Teens read with therapy dogs, John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org

 

13-30
The Lion King
The Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. dallassummermusicals.org

Lion King, Theater, Musicals, Entertainment

Gerald Caesar as “Simba” and company in THE LION KING North American Tour. ©Disney. Photo by Deen van Meer.

14, 10:30 A.M. & 1:30 P.M.
Lucas Miller
Singing zoologist will appear first at Gay Library and then at Hall Library in McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org

 

14, 7:30 P.M.
Post Malone
Popular hip-hop artist from Grapevine returns home. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

14-17
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Presented by Plano Children’s Theatre. Courtyard Theatre, downtown Plano.
ntpa.org

 

15, 7:30 P.M.
Vinyl Stripes
Mix of Rockabilly and surf music with a modern beat. Allen Public Library.
cityofallen.org

 

15, 8:00 P.M.
Comedy Get Down
Performers include Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com

 

16, 6:30 A.M.
Frisco Trail Race
Run or walk 5K, 10K or 15K. Northwest Community Park, Frisco.
friscotrailrace.com

 

16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
LOCAL Artisan Market
Handmade goods, delicious food, crafts for the kids and live entertainment. Highland Park Village, Dallas.
hpvillage.com

 

16, 4:30-6:30 P.M.
Roll-Your-Own Sushi Class
Whole Foods Market at CityLine, Richardson.
citylinedfw.com

 

16, 7:30 P.M.
Huevos Revueltos Tour
Latin pop-rock groups Enanitos Verdes and Hombres G headline. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com

 

17, 11 A.M.
Father’s Day-Beer Sampling & Brats!
Live music, beer and bratwursts. Dallas Arboretum.
dallasarboretum.org

 

17, 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
Killis Melton Ice Cream Crank-Off
Chestnut Square, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org

 

Read more: The most Instagrammable desserts in Collin County

 

17, 8 P.M.
Yanni
Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com

 

19
Lone Star 92.5 Blood Drive
Allen Event Center.
alleneventcenter.com

 

19, 4:30-6:30 P.M.
Putting STEM to Work
Hear a panel discuss the benefits of STEM, presented by Communities Foundation of Texas. Toyota North America, 6565 Headquarters Drive, Plano.
CFTexas.org

Toyota, headquarters, cars

19, 8 P.M.
Diana Krall
Five-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist and vocalist. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com

 

20, 7:30 P.M.
Clemantine Namariya
Human rights advocate who fled Rwanda in 1994. Horchow Auditorium, Dallas.
dma.org

 

21, 7:30 P.M.
Bonnie & Clyde
Clyde’s nephew, Buddy Barrow and a historian speak on the infamous duo. Allen Public Library.
cityofallen.org

 

22-23
2018 NHL Draft
Professional hockey’s next generation of talent will be selected at American Airlines Center, Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com

 

23, 7 P.M.
The Eagles
AT&T Stadium, Arlington.
attstadium.com

 

24, 10 A.M.-7 P.M.
Holistic Festival of Life & Wellness
Plano Event Center.
planoeventcenter.org

 

28, 7:30 P.M.
Kathleen Battle
Five-time Grammy winner. Winspear Opera House, downtown Dallas.
attpac.org

 

29, 8 P.M.
John Prine
Celebrated singer-songwriter with guest Amanda Shires. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.
attpac.org

 

30, 8 A.M.
Hula Hustle 5K
3.1-mile race near Lewisville Lake. Hula Hut, Little Elm.
getracing.org

 

30, 4-11 P.M.
Market Street Allen USA Celebration
Pre-Fourth of July party with live music, games, food and activities for the whole family. Celebration Park, Allen.
cityofallen.org

Plano July fourth celebration

Stephen Hunt
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
2.5K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
2.1K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.6K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
1.5K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.4K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.4K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.3K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.3K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott
1.2K
Allen

Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott
Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers
1.2K
Features

The best pitstops to hit when you’re traveling in North Texas
1.2K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.1K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
To Top