Fun things to do during June in Collin County

Are you looking for entertainment such as concerts or plays this summer? Perhaps you’re looking for a fun family event to attend. From sushi rolling classes to concerts by Maroon 5 and Post Malone, there is something for everyone this summer.

NOW-06/30

Concerts by the Creek

Free concert series every Saturday evening. Watters Creek, Allen.

watterscreek.com

NOW-06/30

Legacy Live

Free live music series. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The Shops at Legacy, Plano.

shopsatlegacy.com/

1, 8 P.M.

Paul Simon

Legendary vocalist and artist. American Airlines Center, downtown Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

1, 8-9:30 P.M.

An Artful Game of Clue

Play a live game of Clue inside the art-filled confines of the Dallas Museum of Art.

dma.org

1-3

Swan Lake

Timeless and popular ballet presented by Texas Ballet Theater. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.

attpac.org

2, 6:30-9 P.M.

Date Night at the Heard Museum

Live music, cash bar and food trucks. Heard Museum, McKinney.

heardmuseum.org

2, 7 P.M.

Poison with Cheap Trick

Popular glam rockers from the ‘90s. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

2, 7:30 P.M.

Someone Else’s Husband

Adult-themed story delivers bombshell from newlywed’s affair. Eisemann Center, Richardson.

eisemanncenter.com

2, 8-11 P.M.

Dive-In Movie Night

Bring your swimsuit and see Moana. Apex Centre, McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

3, 6:30-10 P.M.

Night Out on 15th Street

Great food and local flavor on 15th Street. Historic Downtown Plano.

visitdowntownplano.com

3, 7:30 P.M.

Third Day

Popular Christian artists. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

3, 10, 24; 11:30 A.M.

Supercontinents

Presentation on ancient Earth. Dallas Arboretum.

dallasarboretum.org

4 & 18, 7 P.M.

Free Summer Concert Series

Presented by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.

planoband.com

5, 8 P.M.

The Illusionists

Mind-blowing spectacular featuring five great illusionists. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

6, 7:30 P.M.

Shania Twain

American Airlines Center, Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

6-9

The Second City Summer Blockbuster

Chicago comedy troupe. Wyly Theatre, Dallas.

attpac.org

7, 8-9:30 p.m.

Bri Bagwell

Part of Courtyard Texas Music Series. Courtyard Theater, Plano.

planostages.com

7-7/26

Summer Fun Thursdays

Free family event every Thursday throughout June and July, different activities every week.

shopwillowbend.com

8, 6:30 P.M.

Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game

Iconic Maverick star hosts star-studded game for charity. Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco.

dnfoundation.org

8, 7:30 P.M.

Ray Lamontagne

Folk/rock veteran touring with Neko Case. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

8-9

Plano Comedy Festival

Featuring Aaron Aryanpur, Jonny Bratsveen, Mac Blake and Josh Johnson along with 40 of the best stand-up comedians in Texas.

artcentretheatre.com

8-10, all day

HAM-Com

Largest amateur radio and electronics show in Lone Star State. Plano Event Center.

planoeventcenter.org

9, 9 A.M.-1 P.M.

Shelby Car Show

See more than 200 Shelbys at this incredible gathering of cars. LegacyTexas Bank at 5000 Legacy Drive, Plano.

Facebook.com/shelbycarshow

9, 11 A.M.-7 P.M.

“Come as You Are” Festival

North Texas Pride festival includes food, live music, giveaways and more. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.

visitdowntownplano.com

9, 9-11 A.M.

Bark in the Park

Free family event honoring our four-legged friends. The Dog Park at Jack Carter Park, Plano.

plano.gov

9, 7:30 P.M.

Leon Bridges

Popular Fort Worth native. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

9, 8 P.M.

Maroon 5

American Airlines Center, Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

10, 7 P.M.

Styx, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Classic rock. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

10, 8 P.M.

Timbiriche

Mexican Pop music group from ‘80s and ‘90s. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

12, 4 P.M.

Mini Comic-Con

John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

13, 4 P.M.

Dogs & Teens

Teens read with therapy dogs, John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

13-30

The Lion King

The Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. dallassummermusicals.org

14, 10:30 A.M. & 1:30 P.M.

Lucas Miller

Singing zoologist will appear first at Gay Library and then at Hall Library in McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

14, 7:30 P.M.

Post Malone

Popular hip-hop artist from Grapevine returns home. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

14-17

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Presented by Plano Children’s Theatre. Courtyard Theatre, downtown Plano.

ntpa.org

15, 7:30 P.M.

Vinyl Stripes

Mix of Rockabilly and surf music with a modern beat. Allen Public Library.

cityofallen.org

15, 8:00 P.M.

Comedy Get Down

Performers include Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

16, 6:30 A.M.

Frisco Trail Race

Run or walk 5K, 10K or 15K. Northwest Community Park, Frisco.

friscotrailrace.com

16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

LOCAL Artisan Market

Handmade goods, delicious food, crafts for the kids and live entertainment. Highland Park Village, Dallas.

hpvillage.com

16, 4:30-6:30 P.M.

Roll-Your-Own Sushi Class

Whole Foods Market at CityLine, Richardson.

citylinedfw.com

16, 7:30 P.M.

Huevos Revueltos Tour

Latin pop-rock groups Enanitos Verdes and Hombres G headline. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.

thepaviliontmf.com

17, 11 A.M.

Father’s Day-Beer Sampling & Brats!

Live music, beer and bratwursts. Dallas Arboretum.

dallasarboretum.org

17, 11 A.M.-3 P.M.

Killis Melton Ice Cream Crank-Off

Chestnut Square, McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

17, 8 P.M.

Yanni

Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

19

Lone Star 92.5 Blood Drive

Allen Event Center.

alleneventcenter.com

19, 4:30-6:30 P.M.

Putting STEM to Work

Hear a panel discuss the benefits of STEM, presented by Communities Foundation of Texas. Toyota North America, 6565 Headquarters Drive, Plano.

CFTexas.org

19, 8 P.M.

Diana Krall

Five-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist and vocalist. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

20, 7:30 P.M.

Clemantine Namariya

Human rights advocate who fled Rwanda in 1994. Horchow Auditorium, Dallas.

dma.org

21, 7:30 P.M.

Bonnie & Clyde

Clyde’s nephew, Buddy Barrow and a historian speak on the infamous duo. Allen Public Library.

cityofallen.org

22-23

2018 NHL Draft

Professional hockey’s next generation of talent will be selected at American Airlines Center, Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

23, 7 P.M.

The Eagles

AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

attstadium.com

24, 10 A.M.-7 P.M.

Holistic Festival of Life & Wellness

Plano Event Center.

planoeventcenter.org

28, 7:30 P.M.

Kathleen Battle

Five-time Grammy winner. Winspear Opera House, downtown Dallas.

attpac.org

29, 8 P.M.

John Prine

Celebrated singer-songwriter with guest Amanda Shires. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.

attpac.org

30, 8 A.M.

Hula Hustle 5K

3.1-mile race near Lewisville Lake. Hula Hut, Little Elm.

getracing.org

30, 4-11 P.M.

Market Street Allen USA Celebration

Pre-Fourth of July party with live music, games, food and activities for the whole family. Celebration Park, Allen.

cityofallen.org