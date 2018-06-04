Fun things to do during June in Collin County

Are you looking for entertainment such as concerts or plays this summer? Perhaps you’re looking for a fun family event to attend. From sushi rolling classes to concerts by Maroon 5 and Post Malone, there is something for everyone this summer.
NOW-06/30
Concerts by the Creek
Free concert series every Saturday evening. Watters Creek, Allen.
watterscreek.com
NOW-06/30
Legacy Live
Free live music series. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The Shops at Legacy, Plano.
shopsatlegacy.com/
1, 8 P.M.
Paul Simon
Legendary vocalist and artist. American Airlines Center, downtown Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com
1, 8-9:30 P.M.
An Artful Game of Clue
Play a live game of Clue inside the art-filled confines of the Dallas Museum of Art.
dma.org
1-3
Swan Lake
Timeless and popular ballet presented by Texas Ballet Theater. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.
attpac.org
2, 6:30-9 P.M.
Date Night at the Heard Museum
Live music, cash bar and food trucks. Heard Museum, McKinney.
heardmuseum.org
2, 7 P.M.
Poison with Cheap Trick
Popular glam rockers from the ‘90s. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
2, 7:30 P.M.
Someone Else’s Husband
Adult-themed story delivers bombshell from newlywed’s affair. Eisemann Center, Richardson.
eisemanncenter.com
2, 8-11 P.M.
Dive-In Movie Night
Bring your swimsuit and see Moana. Apex Centre, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org
3, 6:30-10 P.M.
Night Out on 15th Street
Great food and local flavor on 15th Street. Historic Downtown Plano.
visitdowntownplano.com
3, 7:30 P.M.
Third Day
Popular Christian artists. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com
3, 10, 24; 11:30 A.M.
Supercontinents
Presentation on ancient Earth. Dallas Arboretum.
dallasarboretum.org
4 & 18, 7 P.M.
Free Summer Concert Series
Presented by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
planoband.com
5, 8 P.M.
The Illusionists
Mind-blowing spectacular featuring five great illusionists. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
6, 7:30 P.M.
Shania Twain
American Airlines Center, Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com
6-9
The Second City Summer Blockbuster
Chicago comedy troupe. Wyly Theatre, Dallas.
attpac.org
7, 8-9:30 p.m.
Bri Bagwell
Part of Courtyard Texas Music Series. Courtyard Theater, Plano.
planostages.com
7-7/26
Summer Fun Thursdays
Free family event every Thursday throughout June and July, different activities every week.
shopwillowbend.com
8, 6:30 P.M.
Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game
Iconic Maverick star hosts star-studded game for charity. Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco.
dnfoundation.org
8, 7:30 P.M.
Ray Lamontagne
Folk/rock veteran touring with Neko Case. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
8-9
Plano Comedy Festival
Featuring Aaron Aryanpur, Jonny Bratsveen, Mac Blake and Josh Johnson along with 40 of the best stand-up comedians in Texas.
artcentretheatre.com
8-10, all day
HAM-Com
Largest amateur radio and electronics show in Lone Star State. Plano Event Center.
planoeventcenter.org
9, 9 A.M.-1 P.M.
Shelby Car Show
See more than 200 Shelbys at this incredible gathering of cars. LegacyTexas Bank at 5000 Legacy Drive, Plano.
Facebook.com/shelbycarshow
9, 11 A.M.-7 P.M.
“Come as You Are” Festival
North Texas Pride festival includes food, live music, giveaways and more. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
visitdowntownplano.com
9, 9-11 A.M.
Bark in the Park
Free family event honoring our four-legged friends. The Dog Park at Jack Carter Park, Plano.
plano.gov
9, 7:30 P.M.
Leon Bridges
Popular Fort Worth native. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
9, 8 P.M.
Maroon 5
American Airlines Center, Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com
10, 7 P.M.
Styx, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Classic rock. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
10, 8 P.M.
Timbiriche
Mexican Pop music group from ‘80s and ‘90s. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com
12, 4 P.M.
Mini Comic-Con
John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org
13, 4 P.M.
Dogs & Teens
Teens read with therapy dogs, John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org
13-30
The Lion King
The Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. dallassummermusicals.org
14, 10:30 A.M. & 1:30 P.M.
Lucas Miller
Singing zoologist will appear first at Gay Library and then at Hall Library in McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org
14, 7:30 P.M.
Post Malone
Popular hip-hop artist from Grapevine returns home. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
14-17
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Presented by Plano Children’s Theatre. Courtyard Theatre, downtown Plano.
ntpa.org
15, 7:30 P.M.
Vinyl Stripes
Mix of Rockabilly and surf music with a modern beat. Allen Public Library.
cityofallen.org
15, 8:00 P.M.
Comedy Get Down
Performers include Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com
16, 6:30 A.M.
Frisco Trail Race
Run or walk 5K, 10K or 15K. Northwest Community Park, Frisco.
friscotrailrace.com
16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
LOCAL Artisan Market
Handmade goods, delicious food, crafts for the kids and live entertainment. Highland Park Village, Dallas.
hpvillage.com
16, 4:30-6:30 P.M.
Roll-Your-Own Sushi Class
Whole Foods Market at CityLine, Richardson.
citylinedfw.com
16, 7:30 P.M.
Huevos Revueltos Tour
Latin pop-rock groups Enanitos Verdes and Hombres G headline. Toyota Music Factory, Irving.
thepaviliontmf.com
17, 11 A.M.
Father’s Day-Beer Sampling & Brats!
Live music, beer and bratwursts. Dallas Arboretum.
dallasarboretum.org
17, 11 A.M.-3 P.M.
Killis Melton Ice Cream Crank-Off
Chestnut Square, McKinney.
mckinneytexas.org
17, 8 P.M.
Yanni
Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com
19
Lone Star 92.5 Blood Drive
Allen Event Center.
alleneventcenter.com
19, 4:30-6:30 P.M.
Putting STEM to Work
Hear a panel discuss the benefits of STEM, presented by Communities Foundation of Texas. Toyota North America, 6565 Headquarters Drive, Plano.
CFTexas.org
19, 8 P.M.
Diana Krall
Five-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist and vocalist. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
verizontheatre.com
20, 7:30 P.M.
Clemantine Namariya
Human rights advocate who fled Rwanda in 1994. Horchow Auditorium, Dallas.
dma.org
21, 7:30 P.M.
Bonnie & Clyde
Clyde’s nephew, Buddy Barrow and a historian speak on the infamous duo. Allen Public Library.
cityofallen.org
22-23
2018 NHL Draft
Professional hockey’s next generation of talent will be selected at American Airlines Center, Dallas.
americanairlinescenter.com
23, 7 P.M.
The Eagles
AT&T Stadium, Arlington.
attstadium.com
24, 10 A.M.-7 P.M.
Holistic Festival of Life & Wellness
Plano Event Center.
planoeventcenter.org
28, 7:30 P.M.
Kathleen Battle
Five-time Grammy winner. Winspear Opera House, downtown Dallas.
attpac.org
29, 8 P.M.
John Prine
Celebrated singer-songwriter with guest Amanda Shires. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.
attpac.org
30, 8 A.M.
Hula Hustle 5K
3.1-mile race near Lewisville Lake. Hula Hut, Little Elm.
getracing.org
30, 4-11 P.M.
Market Street Allen USA Celebration
Pre-Fourth of July party with live music, games, food and activities for the whole family. Celebration Park, Allen.
cityofallen.org