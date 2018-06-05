Community

McKinney affordable housing project advances

Luke Schumacher
Cotton Groves, McKinney, Texas. Courtesy of JDL Group

The Cotton Groves development will begin soon, and all because of an organization’s generous grant. Cotton Groves is an affordable housing project in McKinney by Habitat for Humanity – North Collin County that will be built entirely from old storage (shipping) containers.

McKinney Community Development Services (MCDC)

The MCDC has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Collin County a grant of $877,521. The funds will help to complete engineering designs, construct roads, lay water, sewer and utility lines for the Cotton Groves project.

“The Cotton Grove development being constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Collin County will improve quality of life in our community, increase housing options for lower income families and provide economic strength in McKinney,” said Cindy Schneible, President of MCDC. “MCDC appreciates the opportunity to support this project.”

Established in 1996, the MCDC’s mission is to promote and preserve quality of life in McKinney. This is a key relationship in the process to make the Cotton Grove development a reality.

“MCDC is an important partner in this project, helping us lay the foundation of a unique, exciting, large scale affordable housing solution in McKinney,” said Celeste H. Cox, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. “Establishing strength, stability, and self-reliance for lower income families is our mission, and the Cotton Grove development is a huge step toward creating that kind of supportive community in McKinney.”

Plan for Cotton Groves

Construction of the roads and infrastructure for the Cotton Groves development is scheduled to begin late this summer. It’s expected to take about three months. This foundation will allow for 35 townhome style homes, a community center and a playground to be constructed.

The homes are going to be built using recycled shipping containers. Containers will be stacked together to create multiple rooms and spaces for tenants use. This is the first project of its kind in the United States, and it will combat the problem concerning the lack of low income housing in America.

For more information, or if you’re interested in helping to make this project possible, check out cottongroves.com and habitatcollincounty.org.

Luke Schumacher
Luke Schumacher is an intern at Plano Profile. He is an alumna of Grapevine High School and is currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Aside from journalism and writing, Luke also enjoys music, nature and petting every dog he sees.
