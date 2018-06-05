Upcoming

Ultimate Dinosaurs traveling exhibit reaches the Perot

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Posted on
Perot Museum, Ultimate Dinosaurs, traveling exhibit, Gigantosaurus, summer of the dinosaur

Gigantosaurus, T-Rex’s much larger cousin; photo courtesy of the Telus World of Science

The Ultimate Dinosaurs traveling exhibit is coming to the Perot Museum and promises a truly ultimate experience. The exhibit puts guests eye-to-eye with a large number of prehistoric dinos that only lived in the Southern Hemisphere. Instead of seeing our old friend the T-Rex again, guests can meet Suchomimus, Carnotaurus, Masiakasaurus, and many more fierce Southern dwellers. According to Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum, many of the dinosaurs featured in this exhibit were unknown to scientists as recently as thirty years ago!

Read more: Top museums that are DARTable from Plano

Perot Museum, Ultimate Dinosaurs, traveling exhibit, summer of the dinosaur

Photo courtesy of the Science Museum of Minnesota

Ultimate Dinosaurs will feature full-size skeletons, as well as life-sized video projections of the dinos, interactive games, touchable fossilized dinosaur specimens, and more. The exhibit runs from June 23, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019 and is part of the Perot Museum’s “summer of the dinosaur”, which will bring even more dinosaur themed activities to the public.

Summer days bring extended hours to the Perot, so get ready for hours of air-conditioned, roaring excitement. Visit the Perot Museum’s website for more information.

Read more: Collin County’s Jurassic Park

Ultimate Dinosaurs at the Perot

Cost:

Ultimate Dinosaurs Admission: $10 for adults (13-64), $8 for youth (2-12), and $9 for seniors (65+)

PLUS

Museum general admission: $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12), and $14 for seniors (65+)

Members: free general admission and $7 admission for Ultimate Dinosaurs

When: June 23, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019

Extended summer hours for the Perot Museum: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX, 7520

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
2.6K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
2.2K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park ShangriLlama llamas llama walk, parker, plano, texas, bob woodruff park
1.6K
Community

LLIVE. LLAUGH. LLAMA. A llama walk through Plano
1.5K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
Medical City Plano new patient tower Medical City Plano new patient tower
1.4K
Health

New $107 million patient tower for Medical City Plano
The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas The Burger Bar, Cleburne, Texas
1.4K
Food

Weekend in Cleburne, Texas
Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas Femia Foods, Italian cookies, Plano, Texas
1.3K
Food

We found real Italian cookies in Plano
cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano cinco-de-mayo-specials-dallas-plano
1.3K
Around Town

Cinco de Mayo Specials in DFW
chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott chef-stephan-pyles-allen-hotel-marriott
1.3K
Allen

Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles is coming to Allen with Delta Hotels by Marriott
Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers Parker, Texas, Kelly family farms, grass-fed beef, burgers
1.2K
Features

The best pitstops to hit when you’re traveling in North Texas
1.2K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.1K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
To Top