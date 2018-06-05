Ultimate Dinosaurs traveling exhibit reaches the Perot

The Ultimate Dinosaurs traveling exhibit is coming to the Perot Museum and promises a truly ultimate experience. The exhibit puts guests eye-to-eye with a large number of prehistoric dinos that only lived in the Southern Hemisphere. Instead of seeing our old friend the T-Rex again, guests can meet Suchomimus, Carnotaurus, Masiakasaurus, and many more fierce Southern dwellers. According to Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum, many of the dinosaurs featured in this exhibit were unknown to scientists as recently as thirty years ago!

Ultimate Dinosaurs will feature full-size skeletons, as well as life-sized video projections of the dinos, interactive games, touchable fossilized dinosaur specimens, and more. The exhibit runs from June 23, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019 and is part of the Perot Museum’s “summer of the dinosaur”, which will bring even more dinosaur themed activities to the public.

Summer days bring extended hours to the Perot, so get ready for hours of air-conditioned, roaring excitement. Visit the Perot Museum’s website for more information.

Ultimate Dinosaurs at the Perot

Cost:

Ultimate Dinosaurs Admission: $10 for adults (13-64), $8 for youth (2-12), and $9 for seniors (65+)

PLUS

Museum general admission: $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12), and $14 for seniors (65+)

Members: free general admission and $7 admission for Ultimate Dinosaurs

When: June 23, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019

Extended summer hours for the Perot Museum: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX, 7520