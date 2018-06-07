Uncategorized

Gooooaaaalllll, FC Dallas soccer watch parties at Legacy Hall

Luke Schumacher
Heads up, soccer fans! The Box Garden at Legacy Hall is bringing world-class soccer viewing to Plano.

Save yourself the trip to Russia, grab your vuvuzelas and head over to the Box Garden to watch your favorite teams compete this summer. The ultimate outdoor patio and entertainment venue will be playing all of the international Group Stage matches live on its massive 21’ x 14’ LED screen. There will also be watch parties at British Beverage Company in Dallas.

FC Dallas watch parties

But wait, it gets better! The Box Garden is teaming up with FC Dallas to create the best watch parties the Metroplex has to offer. FC Dallas will be celebrating some of the biggest matches all month long with giveaways, prizes, special guest visits, FIFA PlayStation matches, DJs and more. Visit fcdallas.com/summerofsoccer to see which games FC Dallas will be highlighting at the Box Garden.

The soccer watch parties will begin on June 15 with Portugal vs. Spain. Visit the Facebook event page to see when your favorite teams play. The Box Garden will be open even earlier for matches on June 16 (8 a.m.) Argentina vs. Iceland and June 22 (7 a.m.) Brazil vs. Costa Rica. For a schedule of the world cup, visit fifa.com/worldcup/matches/.

Soccer fans are guaranteed to find kindred spirits with whom to cheer on their favorite teams. So kick it with friends old and new while indulging in artisanal dishes from one of Legacy Hall’s 23 innovative food stalls. So kick it with friends old and new while indulging in artisanal dishes from one of Legacy Hall’s 23 innovative food stalls. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls.

The Box Garden is on the east side of Legacy Hall at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development. For more information, visit legacyfoodhall.com.

Luke Schumacher
Luke Schumacher is an intern at Plano Profile. He is an alumna of Grapevine High School and is currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Aside from journalism and writing, Luke also enjoys music, nature and petting every dog he sees.
