Bob Seger is coming to The Star in Frisco

Fans of Bob Seger, have you heard? Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band are pleased to announce their show previously scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ford Center has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019! Seger is feeling great and ready to hit the road.

How to get tickets for Bob Seger

All tickets for the concert originally scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2017 were refunded by Ticketmaster. Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will have an exclusive opportunity to repurchase their exact same seats for the new date starting today, Monday, June 11th. Fans will receive an email from Ticketmaster with all the details. Furthermore, tickets will also be on sale at bobseger.com and livenation.com

Bob Seger accolades and awards

Inducted to both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Seger has earned 13 platinum and 7 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including such landmark albums as Night Moves, Stranger In Town, Against The Wind, Live Bullet and Nine Tonight, all of which have sold in excess of 5 million units. Seger’s Greatest Hits album has been certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S. In addition, Bob Seger was honored in 2015 with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.

Bob Seger’s style

Seger’s songs create relatable characters with whom listeners can relate with. These characters are often people simply trying to find their way through a more complex and challenging world than they had anticipated. Seger’s own journey through his music career influences his songs. In 1968 he had a national hit with his song Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man. However, it wasn’t until 1975 that he had another national hit. The album Live Bullet brought Seger back into the national spotlight.

For additional information on Bob Seger, please visit bobseger.com.