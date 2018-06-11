Charity

One million meals for North Texas Food Bank

Luke Schumacher
Photo by the North Texas Food Bank

Fun fact: According to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), there are 137,820 food-insecure people in Collin County. Okay, maybe that isn’t a fun fact. However, a branch of the NTFB reached a substantial milestone to combat the issue of hunger – not just for Collin County but for all of North Texas.

Hunger Mitao, Wipe-out Hunger

The Indian American Council (IAC) launched an ambitious campaign titled “Million Meal March” on September 29, 2017. Rallying around the cry of “Hunger Mitao” (meaning Wipe-out Hunger), the goal was to fund one million meals for hungry neighbors across North Texas. The IAC achieved their goal in just seven months.

“We have ambitious goals for the Indian American Council, and with the first million-meal milestone behind us, we know there is much more to be done to feed hungry children, seniors, and families in North Texas,” said Raj Asava co-founder of the Indian American Council. “Our Million Meal March doesn’t end here; this is just the beginning of many million meals that will be enabled by the Indian American Community.”

The success of the IAC reflects the giving spirit of local sponsors, businesses, and individuals from the Indian American community who call North Texas their home.  The leadership of the council pledges to continue the fight against hunger and plan to measure and celebrate successes in million meal increments.

The IAC’s goal is to raise awareness, improve engagement, as well as channel resources and contributions of the Indian American community towards NTFB’s mission. The committed and diverse steering committee is the driving force behind the council. By providing access to one million nutritious meals, the IAC is directly contributing to the Food Bank’s vision of a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.

Independence from Hunger Day

“To build on this momentum, we are launching a ‘Hunger Mitao Week’ (August 11-19), the week of India’s Independence Day,” said Anna Asava, co-founder of IAC. “Leading up to this week we will raise awareness, food, and funds while encouraging hands-on volunteering. Going forward, it is our vision that India’s Independence Day, August 15, is also celebrated as ‘Independence from Hunger Day!’”

The IAC also looks to create a national model for other food banks and communities to replicate and enable millions of meals for our hungry neighbors across America.

“North Texas Food Bank is appreciative of the Indian American Council’s commitment to fighting hunger and supporting families in need in our community,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Together, we are one step closer to reaching our goal of providing 92 million meals by 2025.”

In the spirit of “give where you live” the vision of the IAC is for the community to unify and be a recognizable leader in the fight against hunger. As a result, the IAC looks forward to volunteer and increase community service at the NTFB Perot’s Family Campus set to open in Plano.

For more information about the North Texas Food Bank’s Indian American Council, visit: ntfb.org/IAC

Image courtesy of North Texas Food Bank
Luke Schumacher
Luke Schumacher is an intern at Plano Profile. He is an alumna of Grapevine High School and is currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Aside from journalism and writing, Luke also enjoys music, nature and petting every dog he sees.
