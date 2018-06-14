CityLine hosts Four Seasons Markets Fridays in June

CityLine will host Four Seasons Markets every Friday in June from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Plaza, bringing together more than 25 vendors selling quality goods and produce in a unique setting.

Four Seasons Markets creates European-style markets where patrons can gather with ranchers, farmers, specialty food producers and artisanal craftsmen. Vendors will offer a variety of unique products that include produce, meat, desserts, jewelry, candles, woodcrafts and more.

Regular visitors to the Market can join the free membership program, SELECT, to get deals, earn rewards and communicate with their favorite vendors. Visitors can also enjoy free parking in the CityLine garages.

Stick around after the Markets for dinner at CityLine restaurant favorites like Edoko Sushi and Robata, Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine, Good Union Urban BBQ, Jasper’s or Tricky Fish.

About CityLine

CityLine is a 204-acre transit-oriented development in Richardson, Texas. It features a dense mix of office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and open space and has easy access to two major highways and the DART light rail system. CityLine’s current development phase includes more than 50 dining and retail options.

At full build-out, CityLine will contain five million square feet of office space, 3,925 multi-family residential units, more than 75 dining and service retail options, two hotels, and two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to live and work at CityLine.

