Building the Arts: Legacy Cultural District assembles first-ever executive committee

The Board of Directors of Legacy Cultural District, Inc., today announced the appointment of a highly experienced slate of five executive committee members. The Cultural District is a new entity organized by the Legacy Association in collaboration with the City of Plano. The committee will be chaired by Sandra Moon, Senior Executive of the Sam Moon Group. Other officers include Marsha Cameron of Paradox Compensation Advisors, Kathleen Wu of Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kim Moore of Clark Hill Strasburger, and business consultant Kevin Payne. Sally Magnusun and Michelle Hawkins will represent the City of Plano as Ex Officio members.

The members are all senior leaders in the arts and cultural fields. Their combined experience includes serving on the Boards of Directors of The Arts Community Alliance (TACA), Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Plano Chamber of Commerce, Plano City Council, the Plano Arts Coalition, and Plano Stages.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said, “Legacy is the rhythm and pulse of Plano and it a holds unique position in the fabric of our community. Under Sandra Moon’s leadership, this outstanding team will bring the visual and performing arts expertise that will enhance the Cultural District and I am elated about the possibilities.”

“It is an honor to work alongside such talented and diverse individuals committed to enriching arts programming in Legacy as we pursue Cultural District Designation by the Texas Commission on the Arts,” said Sandra Moon. “We look forward to working with the local community to define needs for the District that reflect the input of various constituents.”

