Addison Kaboom Town! 2018 celebrates July 4th with style

Addison, Texas anticipates over a half-million guests for the nation’s BEST fireworks show: Addison Kaboom Town!

While communities across the United States celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, one of the country’s most lauded and most unique celebrations is in Addison, Texas each year on July 3. Even though Addison, at only 4.4 square miles, is home to fewer than 16,000 residents, every July 3rd a half-million guests from across the nation come to celebrate.

The celebration is city-wide, with watch parties at the 12-acre Addison Circle Park, many of Addison’s 180+ restaurants, 23 hotels, and the incredible Addison Airport Air Show which can be seen from anywhere in town! A complete list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.

Kaboom Town! is powered by Stream, a Dallas-based direct seller of energy and other connected life services. The 30-minute long fireworks show, which is presented by Methodist Hospital for Surgery, is among the best in the nation and is simulcast each year on 100.3 JACK-FM.

Afterwards, attendees are invited to remain in Addison Circle Park as famed party band Emerald City shares a high-energy concert on the Budweiser Stage.

For over three decades, Addison Kaboom Town! has been named among the top fireworks shows in the country. The spectacular show was named the #1 fireworks display in the country by Inverse.com,

and is ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the country by the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal and Travel + Leisure Magazine.

Addison Kaboom Town! 2018 Details

Location: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison, Texas 75001

Hours: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 4:00 p.m. – midnight (all times are approximate)

4:00 p.m.- Addison Circle Park gates open

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.- Live entertainment on the Budweiser Stage, games, food and beverage sales

7:15 p.m.- Addison Airport Airshow

9:30 p.m.- Fireworks show

10:00 p.m. – Emerald City performs on the Budweiser Stage

Concessions:

Concessions are available in the park. Guests are encouraged to leave coolers and bags at home to expedite entry into the park. Those choosing to bring coolers must limit the size to no larger than 16” x 20” x 12”. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.

Notes on traffic:

The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now! Addison hotels are quickly filling up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels, stay in Addison Circle Park for the concert to avoid these delays, or remain at their favorite restaurant. Those who choose to leave immediately after the fireworks show should understand that it could take 2-plus hours to get to their intended destination in the DFW Metroplex, and they are encouraged to travel as directed for a few miles beyond Addison’s borders in order to travel in their desired direction.

Event Sponsors:

Powered by Stream (Stream Energy) and Sponsored by Methodist Hospital for Surgery, Budweiser, Albertsons – Tom Thumb, 100.3 Jack FM, Coca-Cola, Million Air, and Guide Live

Visit Kaboom Town!’s website for more information.