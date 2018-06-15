2018 guide to the best Fourth of July celebrations

The United State’s birthday is just around the corner. There are plenty of activities happening around the area for you and your family to celebrate and express your patriotism.

Fourth of July in Plano

If you want to stay in Plano to celebrate Independence Day, you’ve got a few good options:

The Plano Lions Independence Day Parade. Parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Plano ISD administration building, travels west on 15th St., north on Independence, east on Parkhaven and ends at the parking lot of Plano Senior High School. id4.planolions.org

Texas Pool Independence Day Party! Cool down at the Texas Pool from noon-6 p.m. with food, pool games and fun! texaspool.org

Plano’s All American Fourth Fireworks. Come early to get a great spot for this dazzling show and enjoy dining at a variety of food trucks and pre-fireworks music with a live DJ. Free admission. July 4, from 4 p.m. at the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park and Nature Reserve, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. visitplano.com/events

Allen USA Celebration

Presented by Texas Health, “First to the Fourth” serves as the community’s Fourth of July celebration, uniquely held the last Saturday of June. Free admission. Saturday, June 30, from 4 p.m. at Celebration Park.

allenusa.org

Addison’s Kaboom Town

Kaboom Town is the perfect staycation with hotel packages starting at $70. You can wait out the traffic by staying for free concerts after the fireworks or attending a restaurant watch party. Enjoy great food, live music and the Addison Airport Air Show. Free admission. July 3, from 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

addisonkaboomtown.com

Frisco Freedom Fest

Kick off Freedom Fest on July 3rd with the Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run and the Dachshund Races. The next day party in the plaza, and enjoy the Taste of Frisco which includes: Dippin’ Dots, Cici’s Pizza, KonaIce, International House of Grill (IHOG) and more! Make sure to catch FC Dallas’ soccer match at 7:30 p.m. July 4, from 4 p.m. at Simpson Plaza, fireworks at 10 p.m. Free admission. All events take place around Purefoy Municipal Center and Toyota Stadium.

friscofreedomfest.org

Fort Worth’s Fourth

This is the 11th year for the biggest firework show in North Texas. From live music, to pony rides, face painting and tubing to favorite festival foods and various airshows (including an evening flyboard show with LED suits), everyone is bound to be entertained. Admission is free, pay to park and VIP admission tickets are available. July 4, from 2 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion.

fortworthsfourth.com

Red, White and BOOM! in McKinney

Independence Day starts with a parade and classic car, truck and bike show in Downtown McKinney at 10 a.m. Evening festivities resume at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with free activities like music, food, kids’ fun and a concert. Free admission. Events run 5:30-10 p.m. and end with fireworks.

mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM