Wonder Women: A kick-off event for Plano Profile’s 17th Women in Business summit

On Friday, July 20, Plano Profile is hosting Wonder Women, a kick-off event for our 17th annual Women in Business summit.

This fun women’s empowerment event will incorporate networking, cocktails and light bites as well as a panel discussion featuring Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry; Yasmeen Tadia, CEO & Founder of Make Your Life Sweeter® Brands; Brooke López, founder of the Lone Star Parity Project; and Meredith Lightfoot, M.D., a board-certified urologist on the medical staff of Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery.

Friday, July 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at HALL Park, Frisco

Event Agenda

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Registration & Networking

6:30 – 7:15 p.m. Women in Business: Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Yasmeen Tadia, Brooke López and Meredith Lightfoot, M.D.

7:15 – 8:30 p.m. Mix & Mingle

Early bird tickets, $35 per person, are on sale now.

Meet our Panel

Cheryl “Action” Jackson

Cheryl is the founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano and an accomplished motivational speaker. Over the last 10 years, Minnie’s has served over 10 million meals in North Texas and Cheryl has gained national recognition through her appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Recently, Cheryl brought Oprah Winfrey to Texas for Minnie’s annual Feed Just One gala and raised over $1.3 million in just a few hours.

Yasmeen Tadia

Yasmeen is CEO and founder of Make Your Life Sweeter, the parent of five companies: FluffPop, Sugaire, HotPoppin, ModChocolate and ModSweets. Her corporate clients include Forbes, Neiman Marcus and Facebook.

She recently founded her own a non-profit organization, Random Acts of Sweetness, and is a sought-after inspirational speaker.

Brooke López

Brooke is the founder of the Lone Star Parity Project, a nonpartisan online publication and serves IGNITE National as a program facilitator and is a representative on its National Communications Advisory Council.

At 15, she worked with her local congresswoman to propose a state bill, and at 16, she founded the nonprofit, Student of Change. At 18, she was the youngest person to run for Wylie City Council. At age 19, she was the youngest woman and first Latina to be appointed as a boards and commissions officer for the City of Wylie.

Meredith Lightfoot, M.D.

Meredith is a board-certified urologist on the medical staff of Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery. She joined Urology Clinics of North Texas several years ago as their first female partner. She has served on the medical boards at two Texas Health hospitals and has been active in scouting with her children as well as the foster care program in Dallas.

Sponsors

Wonder Women in sponsored by:

Contact us

Contact us today for your opportunity to partner with Plano Profile and sponsor this event.

Kay Carter: (972) 769-7272 / [email protected]