A current Scout talks about how his troop, Troop 181, is serving the world

John Steen
Scouts, Boy Scouts, Troop 181, community service

Scout Troop 181

Troop 181, a Plano-based Scouts troop, is serving the world, one hour at a time. The latest service project the Boys Scouts have done is the Easter Seals Walk With Me at The Ballpark in Arlington. Four Boy Scouts (John Steen, Matthew Williams, Cameron Williams, and Gabriel Thompson) lead the walk down and around the park, presenting the Texas and American flags. Other Boy Scouts stood around the stadium guiding and cheering Easter Seals families as they walked down and around the ballpark.

Troop 181, lead by Karl Williams, meets at Legacy Church, in Plano, on Mondays from 7:30 to 9:00pm. During the meetings, the Boy Scouts do activities such as team building and first aid and learn Scout skills like cooking, building a fire, and camping. The Senior Patrol Leader, Ronak Shah, has made an excellent impact on the Scouts through these activities.  You can learn more about the troop by visiting their website.

Troop 181 at the Easter Seals Walk With Me

Ronak encourages fun and education through games and activities like first aid tug of war, fire races, and the infamous monkey bridge, where scouts build a bridge out of rope and wood. They then walk across the bridge without falling.

There are five patrols in Troop 181; Titans, Alpacas, Lumberjacks, Knights, and the first year Scouts, the Goldfish. Each patrol cooks, cleans, eats, and plays on each of the campouts. They also do their own activities regarding troop time and patrol corners. Each patrol is encouraged to participate in community service projects in addition to troop service projects. Some examples include: preservation of the Chisholm Trail, Plano community garden, cleaning up parks and streams in Plano, helping with Fowler Middle School, Davis Elementary school, and Hickey Elementary school activities.

In the end, Troop 181 helps their community through service. They all work together as a team to get things done.

Troop 181 with the Texas Rangers Mascot

John Steen
