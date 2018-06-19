Food

Award-winning Chef Plants Tight Quarters Power Bowls in Legacy Hall

Another award-winning chef is joining the ranks at Legacy Hall.

Chef Tim Byres

The first floor of the European-style food hall will soon be home to Tight Quarters – the first of its kind. This labor of love from award-winning Chef Tim Byres will offer a variety of natural, whole and unprocessed food that is full of attitude and style.

This might come as a surprise to fans of Chef Byres, who is most commonly known as the culinary mastermind behind the restaurants SMOKE and Chicken Scratch – some serious meat-centric concepts. Widely regarded as an expert in cooking with wood and fires, Byres has been invited to represent his craft by some of the country’s most respected food programs, including The ChewMeatopiaBizarre Foods America and Fire Food. In 2012, Byres was named the Southwest Food & Wine Magazine’s“People’s Best New Chef” and in 2014, his book “Smoke: New Firewood Cooking” won for the prestigious James Beard Award.

So, why is Byres making a 180-degree turn to craft “better-for-you foods?”

“After spending 25 years in a level 10 stress environment – the restaurant industry – I started to look for ways to add balance to my life,” said Byres. “I believe that finding balance is something that a lot of people desire, so I wanted to offer a fast, easy and wholesome dining experience that would allow guests to find equilibrium between a busy life and a better-for-you life. It’s about living your best life, at the age you are; the best you right now, without compromise or counting calories. A good life is about making better choices if it looks and feels good, and not holding yourself back with a rigid diet. Eat better, act natural, be alive.”

Tight Quarters

Tight Quarters will be a small, no frills, rock n’ roll way of better living. At Tight Quarters guests won’t have to compromise between a flavorful, filling meal and a nutritious experience. The power bowls at Tight Quarters will be bursting with flavor and natural ingredients that will have both attitude and style. These bowls will not only be the better choice, they will be your first choice.

 

Tight Quarters is set to open on Monday, June 25, and will be located on the first floor of Legacy Hall between Bavazo Peruvian Rotisserie and Blist’r Naan Wraps.

Image courtesy of Champion Management LLC
Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
To Top