Swing by the City House Roaring 30th Gala to support a cause for the ages

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Attend the City House Roaring 30th Gala and have fun while celebrating a great cause. City House is a local nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, counseling, and rehousing services to children and young adults affected by neglect, abuse, and abandonment. On September 8th, they’ll be celebrating their 30th anniversary with a lavish period gala complete with a period-accurate cocktail and dinner menu, a gaming parlor, and silent and live auctions. Guests can swing to live music by the Texas Gypsies and then cool down at an optional pool-side after-party on the rooftop.

Event sponsorship provides City House with 28% of its operating budget, so your attendance will make a difference. City house says that their theme this year is a reminder of the “forever hopeful definition of the American Dream”, as defined by historian James Truslow Adams in 1931: “Life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone.”

Tickets for the gala are now available for purchase. For more information on City House, please visit their website.

City House Roaring 30th Gala

When: Sat. Sept. 8th, 2018

Where: Renaissance Legacy West, 6007 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Cost: Individual tickets are $175.00. More VIP offers and specials can be found on the website.

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
