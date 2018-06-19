Grand Opening of residential community, The Grove Frisco, is planned for this summer

FRISCO, TEXAS – Newland Communities announces the planned opening of The Grove Frisco, a 735-acre, North Texas residential community debuting this summer. Representing the next evolution in crafting community, The Grove Frisco benefits from over five decades of Newland’s nationwide development experience and a unique approach to intentional place-making.

“Vibrant, intentionally-planned communities purposely bring people together through open spaces, connected neighborhoods and community gathering places,” says Brian Cramer, Senior Vice President of Newland. “The Grove Frisco embodies the distinctive concept of intentional, not master-planned, living. It’s the next evolution in community building.”

The Grove Frisco community is owned in a joint-venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH)—the U.S. business unit and full subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer—and Newland Real Estate Group, LLC, whose development business, Newland Communities, is the master developer of the community.

Located one mile from the Four Corners location, where the cities of Frisco, Plano, Allen and McKinney intersect, The Grove Frisco offers an enduring village culture with quality amenities and services. The large, mature trees, open green spaces and winding avenues set the community apart by creating opportunities for residents to connect with neighbors and establish lasting roots.

At the grand opening later this summer, the community will offer a variety of floor plans created for people at every stage of life. Home prices range from the $400,000s to the $700,000s from four prominent, top-selling area builders: American Legend Homes, Drees Custom Homes, Highland Homes and Southgate Homes.

At the community’s hub is Orchard House, a modern farmhouse with a café and bakery, fitness center, pools, splash pad and grilling area. An impressive mix of outdoor amenities includes 4.5 miles of nature and neighborhood trails, with a planned future catch-and-release pond and dog park.

The Grove Frisco is part of the Frisco Independent School District, which offers the newest, most innovative educational facilities and programs, and has earned numerous accolades, including the College Board’s AP District Honor Roll. Proximity to the Four Corners location also offers access to modern, urban conveniences that include restaurants, shopping and entertainment; employment; and essential services, such as healthcare and schools.

About The Grove Frisco

The Grove Frisco is a unique, new residential community located in the city of Frisco, in North Texas. It features modern amenities within a development that offers the chance to “establish roots” among open spaces that include playgrounds, ponds, parks and trails. The Grove Frisco features homes from four top-selling area builders: American Legend Homes, Drees Custom Homes, Highland Homes and Southgate Homes. Learn more at thegrovefrisco.com.

About Newland Real Estate Group, LLC (Newland)

Newland is a diversified real estate company leveraging a national platform and five decades of experience in diverse development, investment, management and advisory services across a wide range of real estate. The company’s mixed-use development business, Newland Communities, actively owns, operates and develops premier residential master-planned, commercial, retail and urban mixed-use real estate across the U.S. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Newland and its affiliated companies have completed or have underway more than 140 diverse real estate developments, more than 20 million square feet of commercial and retail space, and 175,000 residential units in 13 states. Learn more at newlandco.com.

About North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH)

NASH was established in 2010 as the U.S. business operations unit and full subsidiary of SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and a leading diversified developer since 1960. SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD. has built more than two million houses to date and expanded its operations to Australia, China, Singapore and the U.S. NASH establishes joint ventures to build innovative and sustainability-conscious, master-planned communities across the U.S. NASH is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Learn more at nashcommunities.com. SEKISUI HOUSE is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Learn more at sekisuihouse.co.jp/english/index.html.

The Grove Frisco Grand Opening

When: Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Highland Homes The Grove Frisco, 15331 Viburnum Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Cost: Free