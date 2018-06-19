This October, the Shops at Willow Bend will be hosting the Plano Food and Wine Festival. The Festival will be a day of wine tasting, food sampling, live music, and of course… shopping!

Hosted by SBG Hospitality, the Food and Wine Festival will include 100 wines, 4 bands, 15 restaurants, and 60 artisans and boutiques. This is not just an event for those over twenty-one! The event is free and family-friendly, so don’t hesitate to bring the little ones.

The Plano Food and Wine Festival is part of the Shops at Willow Bend’s first major renovation and expansion, which totals at around $125 million. Through the expansion, the Shops at Willow Bend has already introduced the public to restaurants such as Knife, the Mexican Bar Company, Terra Mediterranean, and Whistle Britches. Willow Bend also now includes the new Crayola Experience Plano, complete with 22 hands-on attractions inspired by Crayola products. Future projects include luxury fitness center Equinox, which will be arriving in fall 2018, and a new seven-story office tower, arriving in 2019.

Read more: Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano

Come to the Plano Food and Wine Festival in October, and experience all that the Shops at Willow Bend has to offer. Today, you can visit eventbrite.com to grab your tickets for wine tasting and a signature wine glass.

Plano Wood and Wine Festival

When: Oct. 6. 2018, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75093

Cost: Free or $20 for wine tasting tickets and a signature event wine glass

Read more: Video: A look inside the new Shops at Willow Bend