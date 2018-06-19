Around Town

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Posted on

Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend

This October, the Shops at Willow Bend will be hosting the Plano Food and Wine Festival. The Festival will be a day of wine tasting, food sampling, live music, and of course… shopping!

Hosted by SBG Hospitality, the Food and Wine Festival will include 100 wines, 4 bands, 15 restaurants, and 60 artisans and boutiques. This is not just an event for those over twenty-one! The event is free and family-friendly, so don’t hesitate to bring the little ones.

The Plano Food and Wine Festival is part of the Shops at Willow Bend’s first major renovation and expansion, which totals at around $125 million. Through the expansion, the Shops at Willow Bend has already introduced the public to restaurants such as Knife, the Mexican Bar Company, Terra Mediterranean, and Whistle Britches. Willow Bend also now includes the new Crayola Experience Plano, complete with 22 hands-on attractions inspired by Crayola products. Future projects include luxury fitness center Equinox, which will be arriving in fall 2018, and a new seven-story office tower, arriving in 2019.

Read more: Crayola Experience at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano

Come to the Plano Food and Wine Festival in October, and experience all that the Shops at Willow Bend has to offer. Today, you can visit eventbrite.com to grab your tickets for wine tasting and a signature wine glass.

Plano Wood and Wine Festival

When: Oct. 6. 2018, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75093

Cost: Free or $20 for wine tasting tickets and a signature event wine glass

Read more: Video: A look inside the new Shops at Willow Bend

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
3.0K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
3.0K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
1.7K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
1.6K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
1.5K
1
Community

North Texas Food Bank is moving to Plano
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.2K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas
1.1K
Downtown Plano

The Wooden Spoon: Scandinavian gifts and goodies in downtown Plano
1.1K
Health

Meet Amy Morrison, a pioneer in mental health medicine
TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Beauty

TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano
Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas
1.1K
Allen

First look: Allen’s mixed-use development Stacy Green
Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas
1.0K
Arts

Announcing the North Texas Performing Arts Academy
Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
887
Arts

Q&A: Singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe at Legacy Hall
To Top