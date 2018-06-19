Outdoors

Why Texas Rat Snakes are beneficial to suburban living

Stephanie Tann
Posted on
Rat snake, wildlife, Texas, Texas rat snake

The rat snake may resemble the venomous rattlesnake and cottonmouth, but it’s more helpful than harmful.

Snakes top the list of the most feared creatures that call the suburban wilderness home. The Texas rat snake is one of the more common varieties found in suburban settings. Though they sometimes pretend to be as dangerous as their cousins, the rattlesnake and the cottonmouth, these non-venomous tree-hugging critters are actually one of suburbia’s biggest assets.

Rat snakes have adapted well to suburban living, as they spend most of their time in large oak trees. They have a spotted-brown to olive-green coloring with hues of yellow, orange and occasionally red—perfect camouflage for tree-living.

They can, however, be easily misidentified. When threatened, they have been known to imitate the rattlesnake by shaking their tails. The distinct lack of the signature rattling sound will help you quickly see through this ruse. Juvenile rat snakes have a darker coloring, giving them a similar appearance to the cottonmouth. But look carefully and you will see these tricky youngsters do not boast the telltale white mouth from which the actual cottonmouth gets its name. 

Read more: 6 plants that thrive in North Texas

Rat snake, wildlife, Texas, Texas rat snake

Rat snakes have adapted to suburban living and can often be found in our backyards.

It might be easy to dismiss rat snakes as spine-tingling pests, but they are actually one of nature’s best forms of pest control. These creepy-crawlers eat some of the most notorious home-invading rodents that plague suburban communities. Mice and rats that make their way into homes can destroy insulation, wires, PVC plumbing, and wood rafters. The presence of rat-snakes, who dine on these pests, ensures a lower rodent population. In addition, rat-snakes compete with the rattler and the cottonmouth for the same food supply, meaning there is very little chance that you’ll find the more dangerous creatures in your area. 

These beautiful animals may give chills to some, but I for one would rather see the snake than the rat!

About Texas Rat Snakes

  • Not venomous
  • Feed on rodents, birds, lizards, squirrels and frogs, which they subdue with constriction
  • Agile climbers and can reach a bird’s nest with ease and can even climb up brick walls
  • Are also found in Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma
  • Grow more than two meters long
  • Have a nasty smell because of the pests they consume
  • Are sometimes erroneously called chicken snakes, because they sometimes consume eggs and fledgling chickens

Read more: Day trip: Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch

Stephanie Tann
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
3.0K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
3.0K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
1.7K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
1.6K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
1.5K
1
Community

North Texas Food Bank is moving to Plano
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.2K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas
1.1K
Downtown Plano

The Wooden Spoon: Scandinavian gifts and goodies in downtown Plano
1.1K
Health

Meet Amy Morrison, a pioneer in mental health medicine
TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Beauty

TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano
Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas
1.1K
Allen

First look: Allen’s mixed-use development Stacy Green
Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas
1.0K
Arts

Announcing the North Texas Performing Arts Academy
Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
887
Arts

Q&A: Singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe at Legacy Hall
To Top