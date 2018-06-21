Features

Best weekend getaways: Denton

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on
Denton Travel Weekend Getaways Plano Profile

All photography by Cori Baker

Denton square is at the apex of three different schools so, naturally, the iconic businesses in this area are eclectic and atypical, perfect for a college town. Student productions happen at a theater in downtown—Evita, anyone?—and the city itself is known for fostering a community of musicians and artists. You can spend a week there without even leaving the square.

From guitars to comics there’s also a lot of unique shopping you probably can’t get done anywhere else. Atomic Candy, for example, is the ultimate retro candy shop. They’ve got everything: candy root beer gummies, jawbreakers, taffy … and The Existential Coloring Book, featuring Nietzsche, Dostoevsky, and Pigeon Man.

Denton Travel Weekend Getaways Plano Profile

Or, browse Recycled, a huge book and record store in the old pink opera house, where Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers vinyls can be found under the same roof as first edition books kept under lock and key. Later, pop over to The Bearded Monk, a craft beer bottle shop and fill your growler from their 21 taps, and enjoy the 1,000 different craft beers you can take home with you.

As for food, Denton has Paschall Bar, a sleek lounge for sipping elegant cocktails, some of the best coffee in the metroplex at Cultivar Coffee Bar and Roaster, and Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, the quintessential small town ice cream parlor, complete with a long bar, a frankly staggering range of flavors, and the scent of fresh-baked waffle cones. They even do egg creams.

Denton Travel Weekend Getaways Plano Profile

One of the finer dining options has to be Queenie’s, Chef Tim Love’s modern steakhouse. But whatever you do, hang around until 11 p.m. when the Queenie’s team starts serving donuts out of their back door. The flavors come crazy, usually just whatever Chef feels like making. Toppings have veered from pulled pork and onion rings, to chocolate mousse and strawberry shortcake. Just check to see if the neon sign is on to know if Back Dough is open.

ESSENTIALS

  • Drive time: 45 minutes
  • Population: 133,808
  • When to go: Spring
  • Must see: Live music at Dan’s SilverLeaf
  • What to pack: Artistic spirit
  • Avg. Cost Per Night: $150

Check out the rest of our weekend getaways

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
3.1K
Around Town

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
3.0K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
1.8K
Nonprofit

A look inside My Possibilities Campus for High Learning 
1.6K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
1.5K
1
Community

North Texas Food Bank is moving to Plano
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.3K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas
1.1K
Downtown Plano

The Wooden Spoon: Scandinavian gifts and goodies in downtown Plano
Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas
1.1K
Allen

First look: Allen’s mixed-use development Stacy Green
TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Beauty

TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano
1.1K
Health

Meet Amy Morrison, a pioneer in mental health medicine
Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas Plano Children's Theatre, North Texas Performing Arts Academy, Plano, Texas
1.1K
Arts

Announcing the North Texas Performing Arts Academy
Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West Tickets for Sarah Jaffe at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall will go on sale Friday, March 2. Fans can grab them for just $25 a piece at Prekindle.com. Sarah Jaffe burst onto the indie scene in a big way in 2008 with her self-released EP, Even Born Again, which earned praise from Rolling Stone and many others. Since then, the Kirtland Records artist has toured with the likes of Norah Jones, Lou Barlow, the Old 97’s and other popular acts, and has made memorable live appearances at major venues from Austin City Limits to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The soulful Texas crooner will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable show for the Grand Opening Celebration for the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Legacy West
911
Arts

Q&A: Singer/songwriter Sarah Jaffe at Legacy Hall
To Top