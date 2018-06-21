My Possibilities raised $1.5 million at annual community ball

On Saturday, June 16, 1,200 Dallas Fort Worth residents joined My Possibilities (MP) at the annual Community Ball and celebrated 10 years of possibilities and service in the Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities community. The organization raised record-breaking funds in one night.

MP provides programs that focus on socialization, vocational and trade training, and independent living skills to Hugely Important People (HIPsters.) These skills equip HIPsters with the knowledge and confidence needed to achieve the life they deserve. My Possibilities’ mission is to relentlessly and courageously pursue the untapped possibilities of these Hugely Important People, making every day count.

The evening buzzed with excitement, exquisite attire, delicious food and, of course, dancing. Prior to the HIPsters making their grand red-carpet entrance, guests had the opportunity to participate in the silent auction and the wine pull. During the program portion of the event, Executive Director Michael Thomas unveiled an inaugural award, the Charmaine Solomon Service Award, and caught Founder and Chairman of the Board Charmaine Solomon by surprise when he thanked her for dedication and leadership over the past 10 years.

“Charmaine Solomon makes the world of My Possibilities so special. She has worked tirelessly for a decade to ensure adults with disabilities in North Texas have a safe place to learn and grow,” said Thomas.

In addition to the service award, Thomas announced MP’s residential plans. “This is the first time in American history that adults with disabilities are outliving their parents,” said Thomas. “Where they live when their parents are gone or unable to take care of them is a massive concern. For the next 10 years, we’re going to work on solving the residential problem.” Thomas announced a $10 million gift has been secured for this campaign.

Before the program ended, Thomas invited Shelley Whiddon, Vice President of Public Affairs from Alliance Data, on stage to share a new campaign community match. Whiddon announced an amazing match opportunity of $1 million. This match program is available to any individual, foundation, or corporation who donates towards the growth of the My Possibilities campus campaign. With this announcement, Community Ball guests were asked to get involved.

In under five minutes an additional $160,000 was raised for My Possibilities. Making the grand total for the evening just shy of $1.5 million.

“Alliance Data is committed to supporting and providing inclusive workplaces,” said Whiddon. “This year’s match program is an opportunity for everyone to get involved and further My Possibilities’ mission.”

