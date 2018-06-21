Second annual Nibble and Mingle Fundraiser to feature Joe Greene, Chef John Tesar

Join Chef John Tesar of Knife, The Greene Family Foundation and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Greene at the Highland Hotel on June 29th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the 2nd Annual Nibble & Mingle Fundraiser benefitting the UNT Foundation’s Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Memorial Scholarship.
The event will feature culinary creations from James Beard Award nominee, Chef John Tesar of Knife, and local chefs from restaurants including Trompo, Nick and Sam’s, Common Table, Ten Ramen, Dot’s, Cattleack Barbeque, Dee Lincoln Prime, and more.
Fundraiser guests
Special guests attending include host Joe Greene and fellow NFL Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Randy White, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Tony Dorsett, Ken Houston, Charles Haley, Rayfield Wright, former Dallas Cowboy’s player Cliff Harris and former UNT and Baltimore Ravens player Zach Orr.
Prior to the event, Mean Joe Greene will host an intimate champagne reception sponsored by Steve’s Wine Bar, located in Denton, TX. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. and is available for $250, which includes tickets to the champagne reception and main event. Space is limited with 20 tickets available for the reception.
Fundraiser auction
Throughout the main event, artist Jared Emerson will transform a blank canvas into a one-of-a-kind portrait of one of the evening’s special guests. The portrait will be available for purchase during the live auction, along with auction items including:
NFL Hall of Fame package:
· Two Hall of Fame Tailgate tickets held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the Hall of Fame Game
· Two Hall of Fame game tickets featuring Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens
· Two Hall of Fame Pre-Enshrinement Tailgate tickets held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
· Two Enshrinement Seats witnessing the Class of 2018 being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Steelers Training Camp VIP package:
· Two VIP tickets to the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA
· Two round-trip tickets to Pittsburgh International Airport
· Dinner at the Rogers Center and an autograph from two current Steelers players
· Field level viewing of practice and Steelers Experience
The Nibble & Mingle Fundraiser tickets are available for $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10, with tax not included. Please visit prekindle.com/event to get your tickets for a memorable night in support of the foundation and a chance to change a student’s life.