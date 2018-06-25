The best breakfasts at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

Legacy Hall is the perfect place to start the day off right, with their extensive selection of the best breakfast in town, paired with free Wi-Fi, a plethora of power outlets, unique lounge areas, and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

If you manage a team, encourage creativity in your employees by hosting morning meetings outside in the Box Garden or high above all the action in an outdoor terrace with lounge seating. Interview potential candidates in the Heart of the Hall infused with natural light on the second floor or relax in the Tap Room and enjoy a variety of coffee blends before your workday begins. At Legacy Hall, the possibilities are endless.

Whether you prefer a fruity, sweet, light, or hearty breakfast, Legacy Hall has it all. A full list of breakfast and coffee offerings includes…

Glazed Donut Works

Named one of Thrillist’s “Best Top 30 Donut Shops in America”, Glazed Donut Works serves Maple Bacon, S’mores, Red Velvet donuts and more. All donuts are made entirely by hand. With great donuts, you should have great coffee. Glazed Donut Works serves Full City Rooster Coffee and cold brew.

Whisk & Eggs

Whisk & Eggs chef, Julien Eelsen, grew up in Paris learning the way of the crêpe alongside his grandmother and aunt. French café-inspired, the crepes are constructed on specialized griddles with customizable sweet and savory fillings. Julien’s first-class barista setup offers morning warriors a caffeine fix with favorites like cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, cortados and more. All lattes and specialty drinks can be served on ice (a must in this Texas-heat), and he only uses Tweed Coffee Roasters, a Dallas-based business, dedicated to sustainability and fair trade.

Press Waffle Co.

After traveling throughout Europe, brothers Caleb and Bryan fell in love with Belgian waffles and set out to create the most authentic Liege waffle recipe they could. Made from a dough that is proofed for 24 hours to develop flavor and texture, and then loaded up with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar (YUM!), these waffles are the real deal. Press also prides themselves on serving ethically sourced and locally roasted coffee from Noble Coyote Coffee out of Fair Park. They offer a Nitro Cold Brew Coffee that is perfect for the summertime, and a Hot Drip for those who like it simple.

The Juice Bar

Chef-created juices, smoothies, pressed juice, juice cleanses, and delicious and nutritious food. The Juice Bar’s focus on great taste provided with nutritional benefits sourced straight from the ingredients will make your greens come true!

Degenhardt’s Brat Haus

Joshua Degenhardt, a German-born, second-generation sausage-maker, has crafted the perfect new breakfast item: The Rise & Shine. It’s a Haus recipe breakfast sausage patty, American cheese and egg over easy on a buttered English muffin, served all day long. Breakfast lovers rejoice! Degenhardt’s will now be open early for breakfast Thursday through Saturday at 9 a.m.

FAQ (Flautas & Quesadillas)

Chef Alfredo Balvanera has crafted fresh, authentic Breakfast Tacos – Steak and Egg Taco, Veggie Taco and Brisket Taco – using grass-fed, hormone free and non-GMO ingredients that are sure to please.

Studies prove that breakfast is the most important meal of the day; improving overall health, memory, mood and energy levels. Luckily for you, Legacy Hall serves its award-winning breakfast daily from 9-11 a.m. so there’s no excuse for skipping your morning meal!

Legacy Hall is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. With accommodations for groups up to 2,000, Legacy Hall is the go-to spot for an unforgettable party. To see the full list of food stalls and the chefs and restaurateurs behind them, visit http://legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls/.

