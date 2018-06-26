Features

Best weekend getaways: Canton

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on
Canton Travel Weekend Getaways Plano Profile

Photo by Cori Baker

Usually, this little town of 5,000 is an ordinary community: a quiet cluster of boutiques, family restaurants and antique shops surrounding the Van Zandt County courthouse. But once a month, thousands swarm into town for First Monday Trade Days, the largest continually operating flea market in the country. It’s the reason you should visit Canton, if you haven’t already. But if you’ve lived in Texas longer than a year, you’ve probably already been inducted into the chaos of Canton’s Trade Days.

Trade Days occur on the Thursday through Sunday before the first Monday of each month. If you like a good deal, this is the place for you, particularly if you don’t mind a bit of haggling. Trade Days boasts space for 6,000 vendors; more vendors than there are people who actually live in Canton. They spread out on the fairgrounds, which have been helpfully split into numbered regions. You can find everything you want and a few things you don’t; handmade homegoods from Paul Michael Company, vintage jewelry from the depths of Antique Alley, and tons of eclectic metal lawn art, wind chimes and patio furniture.

Thursdays tend to be the least busy. Our best advice is to bring a cart so you don’t have to lug your purchases around in the Texas heat, and don’t venture down Dog Alley if you don’t actually want to leave with a dog.

If you get hungry, Canton has its Outback Steakhouse and Dairy Queen, but you may be happier either snacking on funnel cake, corn dogs and street tacos at the fairgrounds, or venturing to Buttermilk’s at the downtown square to indulge in all-you-can-eat catfish.

Canton is also home to Zip the USA, which has the longest ziplines in Texas, just in case a good deal on a lamp doesn’t get the blood pumping.

ESSENTIALS

  • Drive time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
  • Population: 5,100
  • Best time to go: First Monday Trade Days
  • Must see: The Arbors
  • Be sure to pack: Haggling for Dummies
  • Avg. cost per night: $100

Check out the rest of our weekend getaways

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing affordable townhomes, town houses, plano, texas, housing
3.2K
Business

Affordable townhomes to be built in Plano
near drowning, pool safety, plano near drowning, pool safety, plano
3.1K
Community

Nearly gone: A near drowning in Plano
1.7K
Arts

Plans revealed for Legacy Cultural District
1.6K
1
Community

North Texas Food Bank is moving to Plano
tai chi, medical city plano, tai chi, medical city plano,
1.3K
Health

Tai chi: A true fountain of youth?
The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas
1.2K
Shopping

The Wooden Spoon: Scandinavian gifts and goodies in downtown Plano
Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas Stacy Green, mixed-use development, Allen, Texas
1.2K
Business

First look: Allen’s mixed-use development Stacy Green
1.2K
Health

Meet Amy Morrison, a pioneer in mental health medicine
TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas TruDerm, Legacy West, Plano, Texas
1.2K
Beauty

TruDerm opening at Legacy West, Plano
Shelby Car Show at LegeacyTexas Bank, Plano Shelby Car Show at LegeacyTexas Bank, Plano
990
Leisure

Shelby Car Show at LegacyTexas Bank, Plano
952
Leisure

North Texas Pride Festival in Plano
Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Sports Performance powered by EXOS, plano, texas Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Sports Performance powered by EXOS, plano, texas
925
Health

Children’s Health Plano opens orthopedics and sports specialty center
To Top