4-Star Radisson Hotel approved for Plano Event Center

The Plano Event Center could have a new 4-star neighbor by the spring of 2020, adding a key partner to the popular meeting and events venue. At their June 25 meeting, the Plano City Council authorized the City Manager to enter into a lease agreement with Tirgo, LLC for approximately 5 acres of land adjacent to Plano Event Center for the purpose of building a Radisson Hotel.

The convention center hotel would connect to Plano Event Center, complete with 175 rooms, a full-service restaurant, business center, exercise facilities, meeting space and the latest hotelier technology. The hotel would operate on a cooperative agreement with Plano Event Center, coordinating with one another for bookings and use of its facilities. The hotel will also include parking areas and valet service.

Plans for the Radisson Hotel will require approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission through the City’s normal review process. Construction and operation of the hotel will come at no cost to taxpayers, as the city will not provide any tax incentives, thereby allowing the city to keep all hotel occupancy taxes and increased sales tax revenues.

The hotel is expected to be a game changer for Plano Event Center by providing convenient lodging for out-of-town visitors attending the center’s conferences and other business activities. A feasibility study conducted for Visit Plano in 2016 indicated a need for such a hotel to support the increasing demand. The new development is also expected to open new doors for economic growth east of I-75, Plano Event Center Manager Mark Jarrell said.

“Radisson has done its homework and its research exceeds our independent study projects. Plano Event Center has had a competitive disadvantage relative to other event centers in the area given the lack of hotel rooms near our facility,” Jarrell said. “We feel this development, with its high-quality amenities and three-meal dining options, will allow us to expand our ability to attract even more events and visitors as we continue to support the growing tourism industry here in Plano.”

