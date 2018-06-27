Ovation academy opening in North Dallas for performing arts students

Ovation Academy is a new innovative education option for dancers, actors and musicians in the North Dallas area. Ovation Academy was founded as a non-profit corporation to provide a home for performers to pursue their passion of the arts through professional style training which provides the technique, life-skills, experiences and connections necessary to succeed in the industry. Ovation Academy strives to produce knowledgeable, respectful, empathetic and impactful artists who will contribute to their communities and to the performing arts industry.

Ovation Academy arts program

Ovation Academy is a unique School of Performing Arts that provides onsite training in the disciplines of dance, theater and music as well as the business of being a professional artist and the life-skills needed to succeed in the industry. Students are trained to be highly technical artists with a sense of community and humility. Philanthropy and community outreach are central themes at Ovation Academy. Through the talents students possess, the academy strives to make a difference in the community. Ovation Academy encourages constant industry immersion. It provides field-trip opportunities in order for our students to grasp all aspects of the world of performing arts. The school will also bring in industry leaders to assist in the high-level training our students receive, providing different styles and perspectives throughout their education. Students are encouraged to pursue opportunities to audition and work professionally in the arts while continuing their arts education. Additionally, Ovation Academy provides networking opportunities with talent scouts, managers, agents and directors as well as elite college recruiters. Students are taught to be good-hearted people as well as hard-working professionals and respectable leaders.

Ovation Academy academics

Ovation Academy believes that rigorous academics in addition to professional training is essential to the success of an artist. The Academic requirements for full-immersion students will be provided by iUniversity Prep. iUniversity Prep is an online public school that offers rigorous academics, innovative instructors and a collaborative community that offers resources and support to students to create a well-rounded academic experience. Ovation Academy serves as a liaison between iUniversity Prep and the student in order to ensure academic success. Ovation Academy provides an on-site certified teacher to serve as a mentor and tutor during the assigned academic study time.

For more information, contact Angi Burns, Academy Director, via email [email protected] or visit ovationapa.org.

Image courtesy of Ovation Academy