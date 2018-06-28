Meet army veteran and interior designer, Monica Wilcox

She’s an interior designer, passionate about “the energy of design” and “wants [her] spaces to stir up feelings of positivity.” This Californian dynamo and army veteran currently hosts two segments on Fox 4 and Good Morning Texas, is developing an online interior design course and she’s filming her own reality TV show. Meet Monica Wilcox.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received? “You have to be successful because you like expensive things.”

Favorite interior design trend? Mixing silver and gold. I’m simply obsessed!

Worst interior design faux-pas? Using plastic flowers everywhere. Try silk florals instead—they look so real, you won’t know the difference.

Favorite motivational quote? “Success is no accident. It’s hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, but most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” – Pelé

Something no one knows about you? I won several top talent shows to become a recording artist.

Pet peeve? People that change plans at the last minute.

Three things you can’t live without? Margaritas, online shopping and designer handbags

Favorite spot to relax? iPic Theaters in Allen

If you could be anyone for a day, who would you be? Probably Beyoncé, she’s simply amazing.

Secret to success? Working smart, dreaming big and persistence.

Most daring achievement? Being honored as Soldier of the Year when I was in the army.

Go-to color scheme? Teal and blue

Favorite thing about Texas? The people. I love how friendly and welcoming people are, they really have a lot of pride for their state.

Guilty pleasure? Celebrity gossip. I can’t stop watching and reading.

When do you feel your bravest? When times are really tough and I still keep going.

What rules have you broken? Going against the status quo!

Your spirit animal? A fox

Life-changing moment: Attending a women’s empowerment conference #NOMEANGIRLS, definite wake-up call!!

What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional singer

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could do magic.

