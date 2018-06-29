Internationally Acclaimed Boys Choir Libera to Perform at St. Andrew United Methodist Church

St. Andrew United Methodist Church, located at 5801 W. Plano Parkway, welcomes the London-based Libera Boys Choir on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29. The choir, a group of 31 boys ages 9 to 16, will perform during the 5:30 p.m. Saturday worship service as well as during the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. On Sunday, from 6-8 p.m., the choir will perform a concert at St. Andrew, the second and final Texas stop on their 2018 USA Tour. Tickets for the Sunday evening concert are $15-$20 and are available at Ticket Source.

From Moscow to Manila, Westminster to Washington, Tokyo to Toronto, and Shanghai to Singapore, the Libera Boys Choir has delighted audiences across the globe with their mystical chords and harmonies, creating celestial sounds for a unique concert experience. Their music, both ancient and modern, reaches across generations to a wide audience. The group’s name comes from its signature song, “Libera”, which is based on the Libera Me portion of the Requiem Mass. Libera, pronounced Lee-beh-ra is the Latin singular imperative of “liberare”, meaning “to free.”

In both the United States and Canada, Libera is known through their concert tours and television appearances including nationwide PBS specials, NBC’s “Today” show, and “The Tonight Show.” The choir had its U.S. debut at the Kennedy Center Honors in a tribute to honoree Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. This was followed by Libera’s participation in the Papal Mass at the climax of Pope Benedict XVI’s first visit to the USA. Libera is known to British audiences through TV appearances and a broad range of venues – from Westminster Cathedral to the South Bank in London, to the Edinburgh Festival and many UK cathedrals. The boys are regularly heard on Classic FM, and last Christmas the choir scored the top classical song download on iTunes.

“It has been eight years since we were last in the Dallas area, but we remember well the fantastic reception and warm welcome we received,” said Robert Prizeman, director. “Several of the boys will be on their very first international tour so it will be a great new experience for many of them. We hope it will be a memorable event, too, for our audience, and we are grateful for the invitation from St. Andrew UMC to perform.”

The choir has traveled across North America several times, appearing in venues as diverse as the Crystal Cathedral in California, St. Louis Basilica, St. Paul and Minneapolis cathedrals, the Moody church in Chicago, the Riverside Church in NYC and other venues, both secular and sacred, from Texas to Toronto. In addition to performances, Libera regularly makes recordings for their own album releases and other projects. A new album is planned for release in the U.S. this year. To hear a preview of the choir, visit this Youtube link, which has received over 40 million hits.

“St. Andrew is very excited to welcome Libera to the area,” said Taylor Davis, director of music and worship arts, St. Andrew UMC. “We encourage the community to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”

