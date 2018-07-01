July 2018 Calendar: Everything fun happening in Collin County this month

How is this year already half over? As we start the last half of this 2018, be sure to get the most out of your summer by checking out which Fourth of July events fit into your schedule, which shows you want to attend and many other events happing in the area.
NOW-7
James & The Giant Peach
British boy’s adventures inside a giant fruit. Art Centre Theatre, Plano.
1, 7:00 PM
Dan & Phil
“Interactive Introverts”. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
3, 5:30 PM
Addison Kaboom Town!
One of nation’s best fireworks shows. Addison Circle Park.
3, 7:00 PM
Patriotic Pops
Free fourth-themed concert by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
4, 9 AM
Plano Lions Independence Day Parade
Parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Plano ISD administration building, travels west on 15th St., north on Independence, east on Parkhaven and ends at the parking lot of Plano Senior High School.
4, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Red, White & Boom Parade
Parade, block party and car show. Historic downtown McKinney.
4, 11:00 AM-4:00 PM
Star-Spangled Salsa Fest
Benefits Community Garden Kitchen of Collin County. 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney.
4, 5:00-10:00 PM
Plano’s All-American 4th Fireworks
Food trucks, music, fireworks. Oak Point Park, Plano.
4, 5:30-10:00 PM
Red, White & Boom Concert and Fireworks
Concert at 8 PM, fireworks at 9:45 PM. Craig Ranch Soccer Complex, McKinney.
4, 6:05 PM
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Globe Life Park, Arlington.
4, 7:00 PM
FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United
Catch some pro soccer on the 4th at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium.
5, 7:30 PM
The Texas Gentlemen
Part of the Courtyard Theatre Music Series. Real, raw and righteous band performs. Courtyard Theatre, Plano.
5, 8:00 PM
Donny & Marie
Osmond siblings. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
5-15
Babel
An examination of American gun violence. Hamon Hall, Dallas.
6
Vans Warped Tour
Tour featuring Bowling for Soup. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park.
6-14
12th Night
Shakespeare classic. Fairview Youth Theatre, Fairview.
7, 8:00 PM
Wynonna & The Big Noise
Country legend. Eisemann Center, Richardson.
7-15
Hairspray
Stage version of John Waters movie. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.
8, 7:00 PM
XScape
R&B group appearing with Keyshia Cole. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
10, 7:30 PM
Francine Prose & Pamela Paul
Renowned novelist and author. Horchow Auditorium, Dallas.
11, 7-8 PM
Princesses & Pirates
Musical selection from Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan, and many more performed by musicians from the Plano Symphony Orchestra. Parr Library, Plano.
11, 6:00 PM
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Jared Leto’s band. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.
11, 8:00 PM
Boy George & Culture Club
80’s rock. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
12, 6:00 PM-8:30 PM
Class Series: Leather Jewelry Workshop
Learn the ins and outs of making leather jewelry. Cityline, Richardson.
12-19
Madagascar: A Musical Adventure
For the kids. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano.
12-29
My Son the Waiter
Man’s struggles to make it as NY actor. Eisemann Center, Richardson.
13-14, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM
Classic Car Show & Auction
Allen Event Center.
13-21
CATS
Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Art Centre Theatre, Plano.
13-21
Mary Poppins Jr.
Timeless Disney tale. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano.
14, 7:30 AM
Too Hot to Handle 5K/10K/15K
5K/10K/15K summer race. Norbuck Park, Dallas.
16, 7:00 PM
It’s a Zoo Out Here!
Free concert by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
17, 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Cajun Wine Pairing
Tricky Fish at Cityline, Richardson.
18, 7:00 PM
Smashing Pumpkins
American Airlines Center, Dallas.
19, 7:00 PM
American Idol Live 2018!
Live tour of enduring ABC show visits DFW. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
19, 7:00 PM-8:30 PM
Word Processing for Writers
Create a bookstore-quality paperback. Frisco Public Library, 4th Floor.
20, 5:30 – 8:30 PM
WONDER WOMEN
A kick-off event for Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit. Panel: Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry; Yasmeen Tadia, CEO & Founder of Make Your Life Sweeter® Brands; Brooke López, founder of the Lone Star Parity Project; and Meredith Lightfoot, M.D., a board-certified urologist on the medical staff of Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery. At HALL Park, Frisco. Tickets at
20, 7:00 PM
Niall Horan
Former One Direction member. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.
20, 7:00 PM
Sugarland
Popular country group. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
20, 8:00 PM
Sam Smith
American Airlines Center, Dallas.
21, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Cityline Summer Fun Kids Event
With children’s author Triana Mitchell. Cityline, Richardson.
21, 5:30 PM-8:30 PM
Hawaiian Night
Bounce houses, hula contest and more. Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center, McKinney.
21, 8:00 PM
An Evening with Ira Glass
Creator of NPR’s This American Life. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.
21-22
North Texas Comic Book Show
Irving Convention Center.
22, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Plano Family Expo
Plano Event Center.
22, 7:00 PM
Michael McDonald
Former Doobie Brother. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
23, 3 PM
Dallas Zoo
Interactive program featuring a variety of birds, mammals, and reptiles! Parr Library, Plano.
24, 7:00 PM
Hall & Oates, Train
80’s rockers touring with Train. American Airlines Center, Dallas.
24-26, 8:30 AM-12:30 PM
Summer DJ Camp Level 1
Learn all you need to know about becoming a DJ. Plano Event Center.
24-26, 1:30 PM-5:30 PM
Music Production & Performance
Delve into producing and performing music. Plano Event Center.
26
Safari Greg
Learn about and meet some animals. 10:30 a.m. at John and Judy Gay Library; 1:30 p.m. at Hall Library, McKinney.
26, 8:00 PM
Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds & Brandy
Legendary artist, producer, etc. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.
26, 8:00 PM
Pentatonix
Cappella group from Arlington. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.
27, 7:30 PM
Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton
Classic rock heavyweights co-headline. Allen Event Center.
27-29, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM
Let’s Play Gaming Expo
Irving Convention Center.
27-29
The Little Mermaid
Art Centre Theatre, Plano.
27-29
Peter Pan Jr.
Show based on Disney movie and JM Barrie play at NTPA, Plano.
www.northtexasperformingarts.org
28, 12:00 PM
Jason Aldean
Popular country star. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.
30, 7:00 PM
A Night at the Jazz Club
Presented by Frisco Jazz Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.
31, 8:30 PM
FC Barcelona vs. AS Roma International Soccer
AT&T Stadium, Arlington.