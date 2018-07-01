July 2018 Calendar: Everything fun happening in Collin County this month

How is this year already half over? As we start the last half of this 2018, be sure to get the most out of your summer by checking out which Fourth of July events fit into your schedule, which shows you want to attend and many other events happing in the area.

NOW-7

James & The Giant Peach

British boy’s adventures inside a giant fruit. Art Centre Theatre, Plano.

artcentretheatre.com

1, 7:00 PM

Dan & Phil

“Interactive Introverts”. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

3, 5:30 PM

Addison Kaboom Town!

One of nation’s best fireworks shows. Addison Circle Park.

addisontexas.net

3, 7:00 PM

Patriotic Pops

Free fourth-themed concert by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.

planoband.com

4, 9 AM

Plano Lions Independence Day Parade

Parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Plano ISD administration building, travels west on 15th St., north on Independence, east on Parkhaven and ends at the parking lot of Plano Senior High School.

4, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Red, White & Boom Parade

Parade, block party and car show. Historic downtown McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

4, 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Star-Spangled Salsa Fest

Benefits Community Garden Kitchen of Collin County. 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

4, 5:00-10:00 PM

Plano’s All-American 4th Fireworks

Food trucks, music, fireworks. Oak Point Park, Plano.

plano.gov

4, 5:30-10:00 PM

Red, White & Boom Concert and Fireworks

Concert at 8 PM, fireworks at 9:45 PM. Craig Ranch Soccer Complex, McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

4, 6:05 PM

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Globe Life Park, Arlington.

texasrangers.com

4, 7:00 PM

FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United

Catch some pro soccer on the 4th at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium.

fcdallas.com

5, 7:30 PM

The Texas Gentlemen

Part of the Courtyard Theatre Music Series. Real, raw and righteous band performs. Courtyard Theatre, Plano.

plano.gov

5, 8:00 PM

Donny & Marie

Osmond siblings. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

5-15

Babel

An examination of American gun violence. Hamon Hall, Dallas.

attpac.org

6

Vans Warped Tour

Tour featuring Bowling for Soup. Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas Fair Park.

livenation.com

6-14

12th Night

Shakespeare classic. Fairview Youth Theatre, Fairview.

northtexasperformingarts.org

7, 8:00 PM

Wynonna & The Big Noise

Country legend. Eisemann Center, Richardson.

eisemanncenter.com

7-15

Hairspray

Stage version of John Waters movie. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.

attpac.org

8, 7:00 PM

XScape

R&B group appearing with Keyshia Cole. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

10, 7:30 PM

Francine Prose & Pamela Paul

Renowned novelist and author. Horchow Auditorium, Dallas.

dma.org

11, 7-8 PM

Princesses & Pirates

Musical selection from Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan, and many more performed by musicians from the Plano Symphony Orchestra. Parr Library, Plano.

plano.gov

11, 6:00 PM

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Jared Leto’s band. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.

livenation.com

11, 8:00 PM

Boy George & Culture Club

80’s rock. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

12, 6:00 PM-8:30 PM

Class Series: Leather Jewelry Workshop

Learn the ins and outs of making leather jewelry. Cityline, Richardson.

citylinedfw.com

12-19

Madagascar: A Musical Adventure

For the kids. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano.

ntpa.org

12-29

My Son the Waiter

Man’s struggles to make it as NY actor. Eisemann Center, Richardson.

eisemanncenter.com

13-14, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM

Classic Car Show & Auction

Allen Event Center.

alleneventcenter.com

13-21

CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Art Centre Theatre, Plano.

artcentretheatre.com

13-21

Mary Poppins Jr.

Timeless Disney tale. North Texas Perf. Arts, The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano.

ntpa.org

14, 7:30 AM

Too Hot to Handle 5K/10K/15K

5K/10K/15K summer race. Norbuck Park, Dallas.

dfwraces.com

16, 7:00 PM

It’s a Zoo Out Here!

Free concert by Plano Community Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.

planoband.com

17, 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Cajun Wine Pairing

Tricky Fish at Cityline, Richardson.

citylinedfw.com

18, 7:00 PM

Smashing Pumpkins

American Airlines Center, Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

19, 7:00 PM

American Idol Live 2018!

Live tour of enduring ABC show visits DFW. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

19, 7:00 PM-8:30 PM

Word Processing for Writers

Create a bookstore-quality paperback. Frisco Public Library, 4th Floor.

friscolibrary.com

20, 5:30 – 8:30 PM

WONDER WOMEN

A kick-off event for Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit. Panel: Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry; Yasmeen Tadia, CEO & Founder of Make Your Life Sweeter® Brands; Brooke López, founder of the Lone Star Parity Project; and Meredith Lightfoot, M.D., a board-certified urologist on the medical staff of Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery. At HALL Park, Frisco. Tickets at

planoprofile.com/wonder-women

20, 7:00 PM

Niall Horan

Former One Direction member. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.

livenation.com

20, 7:00 PM

Sugarland

Popular country group. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

20, 8:00 PM

Sam Smith

American Airlines Center, Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

21, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Cityline Summer Fun Kids Event

With children’s author Triana Mitchell. Cityline, Richardson.

citylinedfw.com

21, 5:30 PM-8:30 PM

Hawaiian Night

Bounce houses, hula contest and more. Juanita Maxfield Aquatic Center, McKinney.

mckinneytexas.org

21, 8:00 PM

An Evening with Ira Glass

Creator of NPR’s This American Life. Winspear Opera House, Dallas.

attpac.org

21-22

North Texas Comic Book Show

Irving Convention Center.

irvingconventioncenter.com

22, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Plano Family Expo

Plano Event Center.

planoeventcenter.org

22, 7:00 PM

Michael McDonald

Former Doobie Brother. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

23, 3 PM

Dallas Zoo

Interactive program featuring a variety of birds, mammals, and reptiles! Parr Library, Plano.

plano.gov

24, 7:00 PM

Hall & Oates, Train

80’s rockers touring with Train. American Airlines Center, Dallas.

americanairlinescenter.com

24-26, 8:30 AM-12:30 PM

Summer DJ Camp Level 1

Learn all you need to know about becoming a DJ. Plano Event Center.

planoeventcenter.org

24-26, 1:30 PM-5:30 PM

Music Production & Performance

Delve into producing and performing music. Plano Event Center.

planoeventcenter.org

26

Safari Greg

Learn about and meet some animals. 10:30 a.m. at John and Judy Gay Library; 1:30 p.m. at Hall Library, McKinney.

McKinneyPublicLibrary.org

26, 8:00 PM

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds & Brandy

Legendary artist, producer, etc. Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie.

verizontheatre.com

26, 8:00 PM

Pentatonix

Cappella group from Arlington. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.

livenation.com

27, 7:30 PM

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton

Classic rock heavyweights co-headline. Allen Event Center.

alleneventcenter.com

27-29, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Let’s Play Gaming Expo

Irving Convention Center.

irvingconventioncenter.com

27-29

The Little Mermaid

Art Centre Theatre, Plano.

artcentretheatre.com

27-29

Peter Pan Jr.

Show based on Disney movie and JM Barrie play at NTPA, Plano.

www.northtexasperformingarts.org

28, 12:00 PM

Jason Aldean

Popular country star. Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, Dallas.

livenation.com

30, 7:00 PM

A Night at the Jazz Club

Presented by Frisco Jazz Band. Haggard Park, downtown Plano.

planoband.com

31, 8:30 PM

FC Barcelona vs. AS Roma International Soccer

AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

attstadium.com