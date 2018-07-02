Nonprofit

Collin County Heart Ball 2018, presented by the American Heart Association

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Collin County Heart Ball 2018

This November, the American Heart Association will be hosting their annual Collin County Heart Ball in order to raise money and awareness for their organization. The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization committed to fighting heart disease and stroke. They were founded in 1924 by six cardiologists and have expanded over the years to include a whopping 30 million volunteers. Fighting heart disease and stroke is such an important cause, as they are the two leading causes of death worldwide. Heart disease takes 1/3 of all human lives, and stroke takes 1/10.

The American Heart Association has 146 offices across the country, with their headquarters situated here in Dallas. They work to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to the public.

The Collin County Heart Ball will be located at the Omni Frisco Hotel and will feature dinner and dessert, a live auction, and dancing. The theme is “Under the Stars” and it promises to be a blast. Last year, the ball featured celebrity chefs and raised just over $71 million nationwide. The American Heart Association says that they’re looking forward to an “engaging evening of fun and passion bringing community and philanthropic leaders together”. The AHA has clearly put a lot of love and care into their organization, so now it’s time for us, as a community, to give back.

Collin County Heart Ball 2018

When: November 3rd, 2018, 7 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Where: Omni Frisco, 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco TX,  75034

Cost: TBA

Vaibhavi Hemasundar
Vaibhavi Hemasundar is a high-school junior and aspiring journalist. When she’s not at work as a fulltime student, she enjoys creative writing, basketball, sketching and devouring book after book.
