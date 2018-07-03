Date night at Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West

I have a new obsession: Bulla Gastrobar at Legacy West, Plano. My favorite foods are eggs and potatoes, eaten together. At Bulla Gastrobar they not only have more than one egg-potato combination, they also have signature sangrias. It’s my idea of heaven.

On a recent staycation at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, my husband and I choose Bulla for date night.

Read more: Haywire at Legacy West

A warm evening in June, the patio is open and full of guests eating , drinking and making merry below strings of lights. Inside, couples are clustered around the bar and all around the restaurant big groups laugh and eat, sharing small plates known as tapas. Bulla is, I believe, Collin County’s only Spanish restaurant. Their core menu is tapas, small plates meant for sharing. They also have an excellent offering of paella and signature sangrias, served by the glass or carafe.

Philip and I order a total of seven tapas dishes: Chorizo de Cantimpalo, $6.50; Patatas Bravas, $6.50; Tortilla Española, $6; Gazpacho Andaluz, $6; Pimientos de Patron, $9; Croquetas de Jamon, $7; and Huevos Bulla, $10.50.

Read more: Feeling very French at Toulouse, Legacy West

In a sea of deliciousness, because I love everything, my top picks, and what I will continue to order from now until eternity (or until they change the menu), is the Huevos Bulla and the Gazpacho Andaluz. Huevos Bulla, described simply as “eggs, homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, potato foam and truffle oil” is magical and not something I enjoyed sharing. Meanwhile the Gazpacho Andaluz, traditional chilled vegetable soup, is so blissfully creamy you’d swear it’s full of cream, but it’s not.

My other favorites include the Tortilla Española, another egg-potato combination, which in this case is stuffed with delicately sliced potatoes and served with roasted garlic aioli. It’s a fancy twist on a classic dish and another one I’d prefer not to share. There are two other dishes Philip and I clash forks over are the Pimientos de Patron, blistered shishito peppers, delicately flavored and blackened at the edges, and the Patatas Bravas, which quiet frankly were too spicy for me but also so ridiculously tasty I couldn’t stop munching even though my mouth was on fire.

We ended our meal with churros. Crispy, bites of heaven served with dark chocolate and dulce de leche for dipping. We ate every last bite before we strolled back to our suite at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel in a mild food coma.

Read more: Scallops at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Legacy West

Bulla may be located at the far end of Legacy West, but it’s worth the stroll. If you’ve not tried them yet, you should. And, you absolutely must order the Huevos Bulla.

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Drive, Suite 180

Plano, Texas 75024

972.805.4590

[email protected]