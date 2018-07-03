Prices at the 2018 Plano Public Library Book Sale range from 25¢ to $2

The early bird may get the worm — but the early bookworm will get the best bargains, at the 35th annual Friends of the Plano Public Library Book Sale, Friday through Sunday, August 3-5, 2018 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

This year, Friends members will enjoy early admission from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 3, affording them two hours of private bargain shopping. That’s twice as long as previous years, when members were admitted one hour before the sale opened. The Book Sale will then open to the public at 6 p.m. on Friday, and run through Sunday, August 5.

“We decided to move early admission up one hour this year, as an added incentive to our members,” said Scott Johnson, President of the Friends of the Plano Public Library. “Shoppers always find great bargains at any time during the sale, but those first few hours offer the best selection.”

Almost 100,000 hardbacks, paperbacks, DVDs, CDs and records are available at prices ranging from 25¢ to $2. Net proceeds from the Book Sale benefit the Plano Public Library System.

Another new attraction at this year’s sale: shoppers will have a chance to tour the library’s new outreach van, purchased with funds raised by the Friends, including last year’s Book Sale. The 2018 Ford 350 HR cargo van is tricked out with an external smart TV, a retractable awning and a bubble machine.

The Friends of the Plano Public Library is a non-profit, membership organization dedicated to supporting the libraries in Plano. Anyone may purchase a membership online at www.friendsofplanolibrary.org or at the sale. Yearly memberships are $20 for individuals and $35 for families. (Higher membership levels are available for those who’d like to donate more.)

In addition to free, early admission on Friday night, members enjoy a 10% discount on all purchases on any day of the Book Sale, as well as year-round exclusive early access to author events at Plano libraries.

Public hours for Book Sale are from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 3, with an admission fee of $5 for individuals and $10 for families. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. An extra Sunday incentive includes special pricing for all merchandise at $10 for a bag of books (and the Friends supply the bags)!

