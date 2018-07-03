The Shops at Legacy Announces New #LegacyLive Summer Music Series

Summer Saturday nights are best spent at The Shops at Legacy where the sounds of summertime come compliments of live musicians that make Plano’s original lifestyle destination even more enjoyable. Whether you are dining al fresco or shopping exclusive retail, strolling musicians will enhance the whole experience.

The series is composed of Saturday night performances July 7 – Aug. 25, on the north or south side of The Shops at Legacy, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. These are free and family-friendly performances.

#LegacyLive Lineup

Saturday, July 7

Tony Rey, guitarist, and Zuriel Merek, violinist

In his 15 years of performing experience, Rey has played in a variety of genres and styles. From Jazz to heavy metal to dance to ska, he’s done it all. Merek is a solo artist who specializes in live looping – the recording and playback of music in real-time. He integrates classical technique with modern innovations. For more information about Tony Rey, visit tonyreymusic.com and for information about Zuriel Merek, visit zurielmerek.com.

Saturday, July 14

Glen Rothstein, saxophonist, and Sandy Bates, keyboardist

Rothstein’s saxophone skills bring a sound that is guaranteed to melt your hear with a velvety kiss of music. Along with playing the keyboard, Bates is also a singer. He covers genres ranging from blues, classic rock, Motown and more.

Saturday, July 21

Alex Styers, saxophonist, and Tony Rey, guitarist

Styers has been playing in DFW for over 10 years playing for corporate events, weddings, solo or combo entertainment and more. For more info, visit alexstyers.com

Saturday, July 28

Rick McCoy, keyboardist, and Marek “Eneti” Leszczynski, violinist

McCoy, also known as “The Rockin’ Reverend,” is known for his memorable performances playing music from Billy Joel, Elton John, Ray Charles and more. Along with being a violinist, Leszczynski is also an established TV, film and multimedia composer.

Read more: El Piropo: Downtown Plano’s flirty new Mexican restaurant

Saturday, August 4

Tony Rey, guitarist, and Rick McCoy, keyboardist

Saturday, August 11

Glen Rothstein, saxophonist, and Matt Smith, guitarist

Smith is a producer, clinician and teacher who has also performed in places like Carnegie Hall and recorded with likes of B.B. King. For more information visit mattsmithsworld.net

Saturday, August 18

Alex Styers, saxophonist, and Anthony Plant, guitarist

Read more: Jake’s Heart Music Festival spreads joy and tackles homelessness in North Texas

Saturday, August 25

Rick McCoy, keyboardist, and Marek Eneti, violinist

Make sure to hashtag your own experience by using #LegacyLive on Instagram

or Facebook. Visit ShopsatLegacy.com to stay up on all the latest news on store openings, specials, and events.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock