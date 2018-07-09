Arts

Ethics in Action exhibition coming to Plano

A multi-dimensional and internationally traveling exhibition titled Ethics in Action will be displayed on Friday & Saturday, 7/20 & 7/21 from 9am-4pm for free public viewing at Plano City Hall, 1520 K Ave, Plano, TX 75074. Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will honor the opening event of this exhibition as the chief guest on Friday, July 20, 2018, at 5 pm. This exhibition is a presentation of the Aga Khan Council for Central United States in collaboration with the City of Plano.

Ethics in Action is an inspirational and interactive exhibition highlighting innovative solutions that actualize our shared values of inclusiveness, education, compassion, self-reliance, healthcare, sound mind, sustainable environment, and governance, to improve the quality of life of concerned communities.

These humanistic values are exemplified by the City of Plano which pledges in its Strategic Mission for Excellence to be “respectful of individual dignity and rights, financially responsible, and innovative in addressing community needs.”

Ethics in Action highlights the human dimension and inspiration behind the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) efforts around the world. AKDN is a collection of programs and institutions established by His Highness the Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

Exhibition Design and Stories

Grounded in the Ismaili community’s traditions of service, care and compassion, Ethics in Action expresses the notion of AKDN protecting and sheltering those it serves which is symbolized by the digitally fabricated architectural canopy, the centerpiece of the exhibition.

Under the lighted canopy, the artifacts tell stories of the local artisans who have benefited from the AKDN projects aimed at alleviating poverty and promoting self-reliance. Guests will learn about and interact with the intricate embroidery, glittering gemstones, and bright fabrics on display.

The exhibition panels illustrate the 8 ethics and the human-centered stories about the lives touched through various development projects as well as examples of how Ismaili community in DFW has applied these values to contribute to the larger society. The lighted map shows the scope of AKDN (30 countries) and the VR gives a 3-dimensional insight into the projects.

For more information:

AKDN: akdn.org

Ethics in Action: the.ismaili/news

