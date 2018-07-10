Plano Profile presents the Collin County Golf Classic

Plano Profile magazine is excited and honored to invite you to save the date for the Collin County Golf Classic.

The Collin County Golf Classic presented by Plano Profile magazine will take place on Friday October 12, 2018 and will be celebrated at a local hidden golfing gem: Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fairview.

The Collin County Golf Classic is hosted in partnership with the Junior League of Collin County, with a portion of proceeds being donated back to this charitable organization whose mission is to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

We invite you for a fun afternoon of golf and good times that in addition to the 18-hole shotgun tournament will include surprise pop-up competitions, plenty of food and adult beverages and close with an awards ceremony and dinner.

Collin County Golf Classic presented by Plano Profile

Noon, Friday, October 12, 2018

Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club

465 Scenic Ranch Circle, Fairview.

SCHEDULE



11:30 a.m.

Registration and check-in

Lunch

Range and putting green open



1:00 p.m. Putting Contest



1:30 p.m.

Shotgun start to tournament

On-course contests and activities



6:30 p.m.

Awards Dinner

Tickets:

Individual golfer, $350

Team of 4, $1,200

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities please contact Barbara Walch at [email protected] or 972.769.7272.

