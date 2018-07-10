Leisure

Plano Profile presents the Collin County Golf Classic

Rebecca Silvestri
Heritage Ranch Golf & County Club, Fairview

Heritage Ranch Golf & County Club, Fairview

Heritage Ranch Golf & County Club, Fairview

Plano Profile magazine is excited and honored to invite you to save the date for the Collin County Golf Classic.

The Collin County Golf Classic presented by Plano Profile magazine will take place on Friday October 12, 2018 and will be celebrated at a local hidden golfing gem: Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fairview.

The Collin County Golf Classic is hosted in partnership with the Junior League of Collin County, with a portion of proceeds being donated back to this charitable organization whose mission is to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

We invite you for a fun afternoon of golf and good times that in addition to the 18-hole shotgun tournament will include surprise pop-up competitions, plenty of food and adult beverages and close with an awards ceremony and dinner.

Collin County Golf Classic presented by Plano Profile

Noon, Friday, October 12, 2018
Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club
465 Scenic Ranch Circle, Fairview.

SCHEDULE

11:30 a.m.
Registration and check-in
Lunch
Range and putting green open

1:00 p.m. Putting Contest
1:30 p.m.
Shotgun start to tournament
On-course contests and activities

6:30 p.m.
Awards Dinner

Tickets: 

Individual golfer, $350
Team of 4, $1,200

Register now! Click here.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities please contact Barbara Walch at [email protected] or 972.769.7272.

Plano Profile

Insightful and innovative, Plano Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Plano Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Plano Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Junior League of Collin County

The Junior League of Collin County is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
jlcollincounty.org

Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
