Features

Celebrating incredible women at Mi Cocina at The Shops at Legacy

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

Plano Profile cover party, mi cocina, the shops at legacy, yasmeen tadia, cheryl action jackson, brooke lopez

On a rainy day in July, margaritas, mariachis and magnificent women outshone the gloom at Mi Cocina at The Shops at Legacy where friends and fans of Plano Profile gathered to celebrate our July Cover Party.

Plano Profile cover party, the shops at legacy, plano, mi cocinaPlano Profile guests were greeted by Hornitos Plata margaritas—garnished with popsicles from Steel City Pops. A delicious start to any celebration! Meanwhile, guests were also invited to experiment with creating their own signature margarita at the “create your own” margarita station complete with Hornitos Plata Tequila and a variety of fruits, juices, peppers, rimmers and garnishes.

Another fun addition to the soiree was an Avocado Station where attendees were given a dish of chips and half of an avocado to finish with their choice of queso blanco, onions, tomato, cilantro and other ingredients to create their own guacamole. Other tasty bites included Mi Cocina signature appetizers such as refreshing Ceviche de Camarones made with Gulf shrimp, jicama, mango and avocado in a cilantro lime marinade; Brisket Tacos made with Mi Cocina’s famous slow-roasted brisket, grilled onions, poblano peppers and jack cheese; and Flautas de Pollo made with seasoned shredded chicken, crispy-fried in corn tortillas.

Plano Profile Cover Party, Mi Cocina, The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Among our honored attendees were Plano Profile’s Wonder Women, the cover girls of our July Issue: Yasmeen Tadia, CEO & Founder of Make Your Life Sweeter® Brands; Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry; and Brooke Lopez, founder of the Lone Star Parity Project. These incredible women were selected for our cover in celebration of how their achievements have shaped politics, business and philanthropy in Collin County. In the words of one of our inspirational wisdom goddesses, Cheryl “Action” Jackson, “Women relate to each other heart to heart. That’s what I love about the power of women. We become a tribe. We gather.”

“Women relate to each other heart to heart. That’s what I love about the power of women. We become a tribe. We gather.”
— Cheryl “Action” Jackson

Kellie Rasberry, Kidd Kradick, Plano Profile cover party, Mi Cocina, The Shops at Legacy PlanoAlso among the guests was the glamorous and opinionated co-host of Kiss FM’s nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show radio program, Kellie Rasberry, as well as Edgar Guevara, CEO of M Crowd Restaurant Group which includes Mi Cocina and Taco Diner.

At the end of a fabulous evening guests left having forged new friendships, made new business connections—and with a gift bag from Mi Cocina as well as spicy margarita-flavored popcorn by HotPoppin or a tub of mango chile cotton candy by FluffPop, two of the five brands that fall under the Make Your Life Sweeter umbrella founded and created by Yasmeen Tadia.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.8K
1
Community

North Texas Food Bank is moving to Plano
The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas The Wooden Spoon, an unusual Scandinavian shop at downtown Plano, texas
1.4K
Shopping

The Wooden Spoon: Scandinavian gifts and goodies in downtown Plano
Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance Kinsey Collection, ArtCentre Plano, Saigling House, Haggard Park, Harlem Renaissance
1.2K
Arts

The Kinsey Collection of African American Art is bringing the Harlem Renaissance to Plano
Addison Boom Town!, Addison, Fireworks, July 4th, Fourth of July, Independence Day Addison Boom Town!, Addison, Fireworks, July 4th, Fourth of July, Independence Day
1.2K
Leisure

Addison Kaboom Town! 2018 celebrates July 4th with style
1.1K
Leisure

North Texas Pride Festival in Plano
1.1K
Food

The most Instagrammable desserts in Collin County
Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend Plano Food and Wine Festival, Willow Bend, Shops at Willow Bend
1.0K
Food

EVENT: Plano Food and Wine Festival at the Shops at Willow Bend
983
Society

Plano Profile Pool Party at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel
934
Nonprofit

The heartwarming story behind Grey Matters, North Texas’s only brain tumor support group
902
Business

Wonder Women: A kick-off event for Plano Profile’s 17th Women in Business summit
CCBA, Business, CCBA, Business,
890
Business

The challenges and opportunities facing Collin County
884
Business

Can TGI Fridays successfully re-brand themselves?
To Top