Celebrating incredible women at Mi Cocina at The Shops at Legacy

On a rainy day in July, margaritas, mariachis and magnificent women outshone the gloom at Mi Cocina at The Shops at Legacy where friends and fans of Plano Profile gathered to celebrate our July Cover Party.

Plano Profile guests were greeted by Hornitos Plata margaritas—garnished with popsicles from Steel City Pops. A delicious start to any celebration! Meanwhile, guests were also invited to experiment with creating their own signature margarita at the “create your own” margarita station complete with Hornitos Plata Tequila and a variety of fruits, juices, peppers, rimmers and garnishes.

Another fun addition to the soiree was an Avocado Station where attendees were given a dish of chips and half of an avocado to finish with their choice of queso blanco, onions, tomato, cilantro and other ingredients to create their own guacamole. Other tasty bites included Mi Cocina signature appetizers such as refreshing Ceviche de Camarones made with Gulf shrimp, jicama, mango and avocado in a cilantro lime marinade; Brisket Tacos made with Mi Cocina’s famous slow-roasted brisket, grilled onions, poblano peppers and jack cheese; and Flautas de Pollo made with seasoned shredded chicken, crispy-fried in corn tortillas.

Among our honored attendees were Plano Profile’s Wonder Women, the cover girls of our July Issue: Yasmeen Tadia, CEO & Founder of Make Your Life Sweeter® Brands; Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry; and Brooke Lopez, founder of the Lone Star Parity Project. These incredible women were selected for our cover in celebration of how their achievements have shaped politics, business and philanthropy in Collin County. In the words of one of our inspirational wisdom goddesses, Cheryl “Action” Jackson, “Women relate to each other heart to heart. That’s what I love about the power of women. We become a tribe. We gather.”

Also among the guests was the glamorous and opinionated co-host of Kiss FM’s nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show radio program, Kellie Rasberry, as well as Edgar Guevara, CEO of M Crowd Restaurant Group which includes Mi Cocina and Taco Diner.

At the end of a fabulous evening guests left having forged new friendships, made new business connections—and with a gift bag from Mi Cocina as well as spicy margarita-flavored popcorn by HotPoppin or a tub of mango chile cotton candy by FluffPop, two of the five brands that fall under the Make Your Life Sweeter umbrella founded and created by Yasmeen Tadia.