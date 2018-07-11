Taco Diner launches new menu

Taco Diner has just launched a new menu featuring a variety of new and delicious items such as Oaxaca Enchiladas, a drool-worthy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos.

Taco Diner, located at The Shops at Legacy in Plano, is part of the MCrowd Restaurant Group, as is Mi Cocina. The idea behind the menu change was to differentiate between the two brands; both showcase Mexican and Tex-Mex at it’s finest but now with Taco Diner’s new menu there is less overlap on the menu items. To create the new Taco Diner menu, MCrowd enlisted Executive Chef Chris Ward o collaborate with Director of Culinary Adam Peterson and R&D Chef Oscar Saravia to highlight the Mexican roots and play up the diner aspect of the brand.

“You don’t see other concepts serving authentic tacos with French fries and slaw, or shrimp ceviche with root and potato chips,” explains Director of Sales & Marketing for the MCrowd Restaurant Group. “We wanted to provide something that was truly unique. Additionally, we sought to elevate the brand by offering the finest ingredients available and changing the value perception from the amount of food on the plate to the quality and presentation of the food on the plate.”

Some highlights of Taco Diner’s new menu include the chicken (Tinga Morita) and beef (Asada Ribeye) tacos, as well as the Shrimp & Chorizo tacos made with spinach, grape tomato and fresh pimento served with papas flacas and cucumber jicama slaw – one unique flavor combination that’ll have you begging for more. Meanwhile, the Wild Shrimp Spinach Salad, with avocado, plantain, chile oil and manzana vinaigrette, is perfect for anyone craving Mexican food but wanting to keep it light and healthy.

But, don’t fear, the menu hasn’t changed completely, old favorites such as the Los Cabos Salad, a Parisian-Mexican cobb salad with grilled chicken, and the Diner Cheeseburger are still available.

Perhaps most exciting is the new cocktail: The Frozen Paloma, made with Dulce Vida Grapefruit Infused Tequila, Milagro Silver Tequila, grapefruit puree, lime juice with grilled grapefruit garnish and tajin rim. Perfect for hot summer days in Texas.

This new menu is now available at all seven Taco Diner locations: The Shops at Legacy, Plano; CityLine, Richardson; Lake Highlands, Dallas; Las Colinas, Irving; Sundance Square, Fort Worth; Wrst Village, Dallas; and Waterside, Fort Worth.

Click here to view the new menu.

Summer Infused Tequila Tasting

Join Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy for an unforgettable Summer Infused Tequila Tasting event with Dulce Vida Tequila!

Learn from the tequila experts about their organic, 100% blue agave, low cal/low carb tequilas made with all-natural ingredients, taste three Dulce Vida infused tequilas and enjoy Taco Diner’s new Frozen Paloma with Dulce Vida infused grapefruit tequila.

When: Tuesday, August 14, 6 – 7:30 PM

Where:

Taco Diner at The Shops at Legacy

7201 Bishop Rd, Plano, Texas 75024

Tickets: $29.95 (plus ticket fee) per person and includes: Three (3) tequila tastings, 1 Frozen Paloma, small-bite appetizers from the new menu, and a take-home gift. Space is limited, click here to purchase tickets.