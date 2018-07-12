Boeing unveils public aerospace exhibit at Legacy West

At the Boeing headquarters in St. Louis, The Boeing Company proudly celebrates their more than 100 year history with an impressive Air and Space History Exhibit which portrays milestone events and displays models of aircraft and spacecraft that played pivotal roles in shaping the history of aerospace.

In Legacy West, Plano, home of the Boeing Global Services headquarters, a similar, though much smaller exhibit has just been opened. The display of large-scale models is visible outside on the west side of the Boeing office in the Legacy West complex and represents many of the commercial and defense products Boeing services including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8A Poseidon, 787-9 Dreamliner, 737-800 BCF, C-17 Globemaster III, 767-300BCF, 777-300ER, and CH-47 Chinook.

Spotting it isn’t easy though. Standing on the west side of Windrose Avenue, look up and east.

Boeing celebrated the opening of the public exhibit alongside elected officials and community leaders.

“Our services business, with headquarters in Plano, provides 24/7 support to these aircraft among many others so our military customers can keep our nation and allies safe and our commercial customers can keep operations running smoothly and efficiently,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. “We are excited to share these models with the community while inspiring the next generation of innovative leaders.”

Following the unveiling, community leaders gathered for an update on Boeing’s services business as well as Boeing’s commitment to the local community through supporting our veterans and investing in STEM education.